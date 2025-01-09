Volunteers needed for NYC’s 20th annual homelessness outreach count

On the night of HOPE, thousands of volunteers are assembled and sent out in teams to survey New York’s streets, subways and parks. Conducted by the NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS).

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City is calling for volunteers to join the 20th annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (HOPE) conducted by the NYC Department of Homeless Services.

The overnight event on Jan. 28, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., mobilizes New Yorkers to canvass streets, subways, and public spaces to count and survey individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. It is a key initiative to address homelessness across the five boroughs.

The HOPE count is critical for securing federal funding under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The data gathered informs policies and programs designed to transition people from the streets into stable housing.

Queens has been at the forefront of the city’s homelessness response, housing one of the highest numbers of families in the shelter system. Neighborhoods like Jamaica, Flushing and Elmhurst have experienced a noticeable rise in shelters and temporary housing, highlighting the importance of outreach programs like HOPE. Advocates have long called for equitable resource distribution to ease overcrowding in high-impact areas, particularly in Queens.

The most recent HOPE survey, conducted in January 2024, estimated 4,140 individuals living unsheltered—a 2% increase from 2023. Queens saw a 46% rise in unsheltered individuals in surface areas, the largest proportional increase among all boroughs.

Launched in 2005 as part of Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s strategy to combat homelessness, HOPE has grown into a major operation engaging thousands of volunteers annually. The initiative combines direct counts in high-density areas with extrapolated estimates for lower-density neighborhoods.

Traditionally conducted on one of the coldest nights of the year, HOPE not only collects essential data but also connects individuals to resources. Outreach teams provide information about shelters and offer transportation to those seeking assistance.

In 2024, over 1,180 volunteers joined the effort, supported by outreach staff at subway stations and other key locations.

For Queens, where the homelessness crisis continues to grow, efforts like HOPE are vital. Last year’s survey underscored the need for immediate action in areas such as Jamaica, Elmhurst and Long Island City.

Volunteers aged 16 and older are encouraged to participate. Teams receive training on the night of the count before canvassing assigned areas. No prior experience is necessary, and resources are provided to ensure volunteers are prepared.

Volunteers in Queens can report to one of several designated locations, including LaGuardia Community College at 31-10 Thomson Ave., York College at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., PS139 in Rego Park at 93-06 63rd Dr. and PS65 Raymond York in Ozone Park at 103-22 99th St. These sites are strategically chosen to cover key areas in the borough and ensure an effective outreach effort.

To volunteer for HOPE 2025 or learn more, visit hoperegistration.cityofnewyork.us.