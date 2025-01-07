Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A New York nonprofit supporting breast cancer survivors has teamed up with Elmhurst Hospital to host training classes for its upcoming 5K rowing event, creating a unique opportunity for survivors, supporters, and dragon boat enthusiasts to strengthen their skills and foster community.

Paddle for the Cure NYC, with the support of Elmhurst Hospital, is hosting training classes for the ‘Paddle for Miles’ 5K Row Challenge at Row House Chelsea.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 18, classes tailored to build strength, endurance, and camaraderie will take place every Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. until Feb. 22. There is a $30 sign-up fee, and the cutoff is Jan. 11.

Paddle for the Cure is a unique support organization for breast cancer survivors and supporters sponsored by Elmhurst Hospital. It offers a unique survivorship program that uses recreational dragon boat paddling to manage the side effects of treatment and promote a positive and healthy lifestyle for breast cancer survivors.

All other Dragon boaters are invited to join the Paddle for Miles classes, as it is currently unclear where they can practice after being evicted from the World’s Fair Marina in Queens. The NYC Parks Department warned the boaters earlier this month that starting in May, they would not be able to set sail from Flushing Bay anymore, and it is unclear when they will be able to resume.

The PFTC boaters have off-season indoor practice available from November through April, and their on-water season takes place from May through October. They would usually practice in Flushing Bay, but due to ‘safety concerns, ‘ that won’t be possible this year or possibly in the foreseeable future.

A report from the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget estimated that upgrades to the marina’s docks would not come until the 2030s and other aspects of the pier would not see improvements until the 2050s. Although $13 million has already been allocated for the repairs, the project is still stuck in the design stage.

“Dragon boating is a fixture of Flushing Bay. NYC Parks has worked closely with the dragon boating community for decades, and we remain committed to providing safe, dedicated dockage space with accessible dock fees for recreational boaters throughout Queens and New York City,” said Judd Faulkner, a rep for the Parks Department, in a statement.

“Parks has provided boaters with a list of 36 alternative marinas in the area, and we understand that many boaters, including some of the dragon boat teams, have made dockage arrangements at several of these sites.”

Row House Chelsea at 269 W 23rd St will be the official training space for PFTC boaters for their upcoming training sessions and potentially a more extended spell.

PFTC was created in 2013 and received its tax-exempt status the same year. It is the premiere water sports-focused breast cancer organization in NYC. Its mission is to promote the tradition, sport, and health benefits of dragon boating for breast cancer survivors and supporters, raise awareness of issues related to cancer survivorship, advocate for healthy lifestyles, and raise funds to support the fight against breast cancer.

Boaters can sign up for the training classes at Row House Chelsea here.