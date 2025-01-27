Jenifer Rajkumar drops comptroller bid to challenge Jumaane Williams for Public Advocate

Jenifer Rajkumar has switched up her Comptroller campaign to run for Public Advocate

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar has officially announced her candidacy for New York City Public Advocate, opting out of a previous bid for Comptroller.

After engaging with thousands of residents across all five boroughs, Rajkumar stated she believes it is ‘crystal clear’ that New Yorkers are fed up with leaders prioritizing extreme activist agendas over the everyday issues that matter most.

With the Democratic Primary less than five months away, Rajkumar is entering the race with significant momentum. With more than four times the cash compared to incumbent Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Rajkumar is expected to qualify for over $1 million in public matching funds.

“I am stepping up to be the Public Advocate for the City I love,” she stated. “Our City is facing a crisis of governance and can no longer afford the out-of-touch agenda of extremists like Jumaane Williams. Instead, we need proven fighters who will focus on the issues that all New Yorkers care about. From attacking the cost-of-living crisis to restoring public safety on our streets and on our subways, I’m excited to bring bold, results-driven leadership to our City.”

A graduate of Stanford Law School and a passionate civil rights attorney, Rajkumar has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for her community. She has championed several successful initiatives, including the SMOKEOUT Act, which shuttered thousands of illegal smoke shops across the state.

She also led the domestic workers’ rights charge, securing a nationally recognized legislative victory, and recently introduced The Empire State of Mind Act, a comprehensive bill addressing New York’s mental health crisis.

Rajkumar currently represents the 38th Assembly district, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Ridgewood, and Woodhaven.

In November 2024, she launched a campaign to be New York City’s next Comptroller in front of a coalition of hundreds of supporters from all five boroughs.

She outlined her potential plan to address pressing issues facing New Yorkers, including vows to develop solutions to address the 9,000 people committing the majority of crimes, crack down on reckless e-bikes, close the gender wage gap, create a bridge to college for high school graduates, improve access to affordable housing and safeguard $270 billion in pension fund assets for 700,000 current and retired City employees.

However, she is now focusing on a new campaign, as she believes the current Public Advocate has ‘failed’ in the role.

“For fifteen years, he has focused on style over substance —supporting divisive policies like ‘defunding the police’ from his predictable rhetorical corner, during a time when public safety is one of the top concerns of New Yorkers,” Rajkumar wrote.

“He has taken positions against abortion rights and marriage equality — policies at odds with New York City’s inclusive values. He proudly flaunts his extremist ties. His focus on publicity stunts, public relations arrests, and slogans has not delivered the results New Yorkers need and deserve.”

The Public Advocate is a non-voting member of the New York City Council. They introduce and co-sponsor bills in the City Council, provide oversight for city agencies, and investigate citizens’ complaints about city services.

Rajkumar made history when she became the first South Asian woman elected to the New York State Office, defeating an incumbent by the widest margin of any primary challenger. She also went on to pass the historic Diwali School Holiday bill so that now and forever, 600,000 New Yorkers can celebrate one of their most sacred days of the year without children missing school.

“In 2025, the politics in our City must change. People are leaving New York City because they have lost faith in its future. We cannot delay a safer, more affordable city because of the ‘holier-than-thou’ and the self-preserved,” she added. “It is time to replace empty leadership with bold leadership rooted in common sense and common ground. The stakes for New Yorkers are too high for anything less.”

Shortly after Rajkumar announced her candidacy, incumbent Public Advocate Jumaane Williams criticized her relationship with Mayor Eric Adams, suggesting it could be a liability for her campaign.

“It’s critical that our Public Advocate is a check on the mayor, when necessary — not a rubber stamp,” Williams said.