Woodhaven Blvd JZ station becomes fully accessible with $140 million upgrade

MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber announces the completion of ADA elevators and other improvements at the Woodhaven Blvd station on the J/Z lines on Friday, Jan 24, 2025.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Friday, Jan. 24, the completion of major accessibility upgrades at the Woodhaven Blvd JZ station.

The $140 million project brings the Queens subway station into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Funded in part by a $177 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the upgrades include two new elevators, modernized platforms, additional staircases, and enhanced safety features, significantly improving the transit experience for its 3,500 daily riders.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our community as we celebrate the completion of Woodhaven Boulevard station’s accessibility upgrades,” said State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. “Ensuring that our transit system is accessible to everyone is not just a legal obligation, but a moral one. This project reflects our commitment to creating a more inclusive New York, where all residents can navigate our city’s transportation network with ease and dignity.”

The project is the first in the MTA’s history to bypass an existing mezzanine with direct-to-platform elevators, reducing costs and improving efficiency. This innovative approach saved $40 million during project planning and another $8 million during construction. Riders now benefit from two new entrances on the east side of Woodhaven Blvd, eliminating the need to cross the busy nine-lane roadway.

“It is wonderful to see MTA investments that make New York City accessible for all New Yorkers,” said Council Member Joann Ariola. “With these new elevators and fare gates in the station, people with mobility devices and strollers will have easier access when traveling on the subway.”

Additional improvements include new ADA-compliant platform edges, tactile warning strips, CCTV cameras, and upgraded communication and digital information systems. Crews also repaired steel and concrete infrastructure and replaced mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems to ensure state-of-good-repair standards.

“Not only will this benefit seniors, people with disabilities, and parents and caretakers with kids in strollers, but by throwing out the playbook the MTA saved $40 million on this project before construction began and another $8 million thanks to efficiencies during construction,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “As always, we need to thank our federal partners – the funding support from the FTA made this project possible.”

The station also features new artwork commissioned by MTA Arts & Design. Kathleen McCarthy’s expanded “Points of Observation” incorporates 13 glass panels depicting ecological imagery, complementing her original 1990 copper mesh sculptures.

“The design of Woodhaven Blvd JZ is a great example of how the MTA is continuing to innovate to the benefit of our customers,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “By bypassing the existing mezzanine, we are able to give a quicker, more direct trip for our customers who use elevators, while delivering two new entrances that allow existing customers to avoid crossing the nine-lane Woodhaven Blvd. It is not just new elevators, but a completely new customer experience.”

The project is part of the MTA’s ADA Package 2, which included accessibility improvements at eight stations across the city.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering efforts of the Woodhaven community, which I am honored to represent,” said Representative Nydia M. Velázquez. “Nearly 35 years ago, Congress passed the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, ensuring that people with disabilities have equal rights and opportunities. This $150 million upgrade project marks a significant milestone for the Woodhaven community and a vital step toward making transit more accessible for all New Yorkers.”