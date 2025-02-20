Seven Queens City Council candidates receive key public matching funds

Paul Pogozelski and Alicia Vaichunas are both running for City Council in District 30

The New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB) has voted to approve public matching funds payments totaling $11,100,281 for 39 candidates running in the 2025 elections.

This marks the third payment of the 2025 election cycle, and it reflects the CFB’s ongoing efforts to provide crucial financial support to candidates who have met the necessary eligibility criteria. These payments are based on filings from a disclosure statement, including fundraising data and candidate donations.

The CFB also made it clear that payment corrections for this disclosure statement will be reviewed and made at the Board’s March meeting. These adjustments are part of the CFB’s meticulous process of ensuring that all participating candidates comply with the rules outlined in the Campaign Finance Act and Board Rules.

Seven city council hopefuls from Queens are among the candidates receiving matching funds. The matching funds program plays a critical role in reducing barriers to political participation, particularly for those running for office without significant financial backing.

By providing funds based on small-dollar contributions, this program enables candidates to compete more fairly against those with access to larger, more conventional fundraising sources.

Tyrell Hankerson, Romeo Hitlall, and Japneet Singh are looking to represent the District 28 neighborhoods of South Ozone Park, Jamaica, South Jamaica, Springfield Gardens, Rochdale Village, and Brookville.

Hankerson did not receive any matching funds in the recent payment despite his active campaign. However, his total payments to date are $82,445, with 37.9% of his funds coming from individual residents in his district. His total amount raised is $25,141.

Significantly, Hankerson’s campaign has raised 90% of its total funds from small donors—individuals contributing $175 or less.

Meanwhile, Hitlall received $40,161 in matching funds, bringing his total to $132,767. He has raised $33,486 from his supporters, with a strong 67.9% of this coming from his district’s residents.

Additionally, 85.2% of Hitlall’s campaign is supported by small-dollar contributions, demonstrating broad public support and adherence to campaign finance rules that emphasize smaller donations.

Finally, Singh’s campaign received a substantial $179,520 in matching funds, bringing his total to the same amount. He has raised a total of $30,813, with 46.5% of his contributions coming from in-district donors.

Impressively, 91.4% of his funds come from small-dollar contributions.

Over in District 30, Paul Pogozelski, Dermot Smyth, and Alicia Vaichunas are seeking to represent the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst, and Rego Park.

Pogozelski’s campaign received $70,414 in matching funds, bringing his total payments to the same amount. He has raised $11,000 to date, with 73.7% of the funds coming from individuals living in his district.

His success in attracting small-dollar donations is notable, with 93.8% of his total funds coming from donations of $175 or less. A reflection of the candidate’s strong community backing and commitment to representing local interests.

Smyth received $124,845 in matching funds, bringing his total funds to the same amount. He has raised $62,737, with 35.5% of contributions coming from residents of District 30.

Smyth’s campaign demonstrates robust support with 73% of his funds coming from small-dollar donors.

Vaichunas received $101,840 in matching funds, which also brings her total payments to the same amount. She has raised $15,275, 85% of which came from her district’s residents.

Vaichunas’ campaign has 96.4% of its funds from small donations.

Lastly, Shanel Thomas-Henry, who is vying to represent District 21—covering East Elmhurst, Corona, and parts of Jackson Heights—secured $133,350 in matching funds. She has raised $43,303 from supporters, with 37.3% of contributions coming from within her district. Notably, 81.2% of her donations are from small-dollar contributors, reflecting strong grassroots backing.

The matching funds program is designed to level the playing field for candidates, giving them the resources to run competitive campaigns. Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria to qualify for these matching funds.

This includes having at least one opponent, raising small-dollar contributions from city residents, and following the detailed rules of the Campaign Finance Act.

The CFB’s meeting on Feb. 18 also included discussions about non-payment determinations for candidates who did not meet the eligibility criteria to receive public funds. These candidates can still qualify for future payments by demonstrating their eligibility in subsequent filings.

The CFB has five additional payment dates scheduled before the June 2025 primary election and five more before the November 2025 general election, which is when the City Council candidates will learn their fate.