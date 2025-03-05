Amazin’ Mets Foundation awards over $280,000 in grants to local Little Leagues

College Point Little League is among the local little league organizations receiving a grant from the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation recently awarded more than $280,000 in grants to support youth baseball and softball programs across the region, helping local Little Leagues with essential funding for uniforms, equipment, field repairs and scholarships.

The foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets. Founded in 2020, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation focuses on youth development, community enrichment and improving access to sports. The foundation’s grants directly support grassroots baseball programs, ensuring young players have the resources they need to learn and grow in the game.

This latest round of funding aims to ensure that young athletes in communities throughout the New York metropolitan area have access to the resources needed to participate in and enjoy the sport.

Several leagues received significant contributions, including Merrick Bellmore Little League ($50,000, Merrick/Bellmore) for minor repairs and equipment and Ozone Howard Little League ($30,000, Ozone Park/Howard Beach) to support uniforms and registration scholarships. Other recipients include:

Babylon Little League (Babylon) – $5,000 for minor repairs

Bayside Little League (Bayside) – $20,000 for uniforms

Bedstuy Sluggers Little League (Bedford-Stuyvesant) – $5,000 for uniforms

Brooklyn Youth Association (Brooklyn) – $10,000 for registration scholarships

Central Islip Little League (Central Islip) – $6,000 for uniforms

College Point Little League (College Point) – $10,000 for uniforms

Commack North Little League (Commack) – $25,000 for minor repairs

Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League (Whitestone) – $10,000 for uniforms

Forest Hills Youth Athletic League (Forest Hills) – $20,000 for uniforms

Freeport Little League (Freeport) – $2,000 for uniforms & equipment

Little League of the Islips (Islip) – $20,000 for equipment

Malverne Little League (Malverne) – $20,000 for minor repairs

NY Girls Baseball (New York City) – $25,000 for league support

St. James Smithtown Little League (Smithtown) – $5,000 for field rental & tournament fees

Valley Stream Little League (Valley Stream) – $15,000 for uniforms

Works Little League (New York City) – $5,000 for registration scholarships

In addition to financial assistance, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has emphasized its ongoing commitment to local Little Leagues, encouraging organizations to continue applying for grants each year. Some leagues were unaware they could seek additional support, prompting the foundation’s team to remind them of the opportunity.

For more information, visit amazinmetsfoundation.org.