Amazin’ Mets Foundation awards over $280,000 in grants to local Little Leagues

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation recently awarded more than $280,000 in grants to support youth baseball and softball programs across the region, helping local Little Leagues with essential funding for uniforms, equipment, field repairs and scholarships.
The foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets. Founded in 2020, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation focuses on youth development, community enrichment and improving access to sports. The foundation’s grants directly support grassroots baseball programs, ensuring young players have the resources they need to learn and grow in the game.
This latest round of funding aims to ensure that young athletes in communities throughout the New York metropolitan area have access to the resources needed to participate in and enjoy the sport.
Several leagues received significant contributions, including Merrick Bellmore Little League ($50,000, Merrick/Bellmore) for minor repairs and equipment and Ozone Howard Little League ($30,000, Ozone Park/Howard Beach) to support uniforms and registration scholarships. Other recipients include:
- Babylon Little League (Babylon) – $5,000 for minor repairs
- Bayside Little League (Bayside) – $20,000 for uniforms
- Bedstuy Sluggers Little League (Bedford-Stuyvesant) – $5,000 for uniforms
- Brooklyn Youth Association (Brooklyn) – $10,000 for registration scholarships
- Central Islip Little League (Central Islip) – $6,000 for uniforms
- College Point Little League (College Point) – $10,000 for uniforms
- Commack North Little League (Commack) – $25,000 for minor repairs
- Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League (Whitestone) – $10,000 for uniforms
- Forest Hills Youth Athletic League (Forest Hills) – $20,000 for uniforms
- Freeport Little League (Freeport) – $2,000 for uniforms & equipment
- Little League of the Islips (Islip) – $20,000 for equipment
- Malverne Little League (Malverne) – $20,000 for minor repairs
- NY Girls Baseball (New York City) – $25,000 for league support
- St. James Smithtown Little League (Smithtown) – $5,000 for field rental & tournament fees
- Valley Stream Little League (Valley Stream) – $15,000 for uniforms
- Works Little League (New York City) – $5,000 for registration scholarships
In addition to financial assistance, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has emphasized its ongoing commitment to local Little Leagues, encouraging organizations to continue applying for grants each year. Some leagues were unaware they could seek additional support, prompting the foundation’s team to remind them of the opportunity.
For more information, visit amazinmetsfoundation.org.