The Bayside Business Association (BBA) held its annual membership meeting on Thursday, March 21, at The Douglaston Club, 600 West Dr., Douglaston.

BBA board members, State Senator John Liu, and representatives from Panel NY Energy provided updates on their latest projects and remained available to answer questions from attendees.

“A lot of great things are happening with the BBA,” said President Ed Probst. “We did a lot this year and had a lot of events, and our membership grew by 30%. We’re continuously working on ways that we can improve what we deliver to our members.”

Probst reflected on the organization’s 2024 accomplishments and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local businesses in the year ahead.

During the meeting, members unanimously approved the 2025–2026 Board of Directors slate. The newly elected executive officers include Edward Probst of Vanguard Benefits as President, Judith A. Limpert of Dime Community Bank as Vice President, Robert J. Klein of Robert J. Klein CPA as Treasurer, and Dr. Larry Gruber of Transitional Services for New York, Inc. (TSINY) as Secretary. The board also welcomed directors Amanda Talty (Tourette Association of America), Mark Boccia (Bourbon Street), Dominick Bruccoleri (Papazzio Restaurant), Rose D’Amore (BBA), Thomas DiMisa (Vanguard Benefits), Richard Tanenbaum (Tanenbaum Associates), Matthew Thompson (Morgan Stanley), Joe Forgione (Cord Meyer), Kerry McCormick (Cocktails on The Move), and Jonathan Reid (Bayside Little League).

The yearly get-together allows local businesses, non-profit organizations, and Community Board members to connect, network, and stay updated on community news about Northeast Queens.

Senator Liu addressed attendees, commending BBA’s continued outreach and support for the community. He also presented the 2025 BBA Community Leadership Award to Myoungmi Kim, president and CEO of Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York. The award honors local business leaders who have strengthened the Bayside community and promoted economic growth.

“People are coming to Bayside from all over for businesses, restaurants, hobbies, you name it,” said Liu. “It’s a good thing that we have many thriving businesses here in our area and the Bayside Business Association, particularly under Ed’s leadership for many years.”

The senator went on to praise the growth and positive impact of the Korean Community Services Center, highlighting how the nonprofit has reached new heights under Myoungmi Kim’s leadership, with strong support from Council Member Linda Lee. He described the organization as a beacon in the Korean community, known for its vital programs that help immigrants in the broader Asian community overcome barriers related to health, language, and economic opportunity.

“It’s grown to become the largest social service organization in the Korean community and one of the largest social service organizations in the entire country,” said Liu. “When Linda got elected, she stepped up to the plate, and the organization has reached new heights. Myoungmi has done so much for the community; this award is for her.”

The meeting also featured representatives from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and New York Transco, who introduced the Propel NY Energy Project—a major initiative aimed at modernizing and expanding the downstate electric grid. Speakers Jamal Wilkerson, Kevin Jusino, and Quentin McMahon outlined plans for approximately 90 miles of new underground and submarine transmission lines and four new substations serving Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, and Westchester County. Currently in the permitting phase, the project is expected to begin construction in 2026 and be operational by 2030.

The remainder of the evening allowed attendees to network, explore future collaborations, and discuss ways to support one another and strengthen the Bayside business community through continued outreach and partnership.

The BBA’s next Board of Directors meeting will take place via Zoom on April 8 at 10 a.m.