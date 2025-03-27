10 Black-owned businesses in Queens that are elevating the borough’s culture and economy

Queens is home to a large number of Black-owned establishments spanning various industries, from cuisine and fashion to music and art. These businesses not only contribute to the borough’s economic growth but also reflect the resilience and creativity of Black entrepreneurs. Many of these establishments draw on the cultural heritage and traditions of Black communities while simultaneously innovating and influencing contemporary trends.

Historically, Black entrepreneurs in Queens, as in many urban centers, have faced challenges related to access to capital and systemic inequalities. However, the borough’s Black-owned businesses have not only endured but flourished, creating hubs of cultural expression and economic empowerment. Institutions such as the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and local organizations like the BlaQue Resource Network have been key in providing support, resources, and networking opportunities for these businesses.

From soul food restaurants and boutique shops to live music venues and art galleries, Black-owned businesses in Queens serve as pillars of the community. As the borough continues to evolve, these businesses remain essential in shaping Queens and making it a model for inclusivity and diversity in New York City.

Here’s a look at 10 Black-owned businesses that are making an impact in Queens:

Chickinbox Located at 201-03 Murdock Ave. in St. Albans, Chickinbox is a go-to spot for fried chicken and comfort food favorites. Known for using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant serves dishes such as lobster mac and cheese and its signature “soul rolls.” Chickinbox is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Da Pink Boxx This Jamaica-based boutique, located at 115-77 Sutphin Blvd, Rochdale, offers a collection of stylish attire, including nightlife outfits, athletic wear, and accessories. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Instagram: @dapinkboxxllc

Photo via @dapinkboxxllc on Instagram

Milk n Pull A local coffee chain with locations in Brooklyn and Queens, Milk n Pull serves up popular treats such as the Everything on Everything bagel, strawberry matcha, and cardamom pastries. The Queens location on 778 Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instagram: @milkandpull

Photo via @milkandpull on Instagram

Burgers, Tacos, Wings & Seafood (BTW) Located on 110-46 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica, BTW is a well-known eatery offering tacos, steak sliders, and salmon burgers. The Queens Chamber of Commerce has recognized it for serving some of the best tacos in the borough. Owner Maddie Wilson also supports the community by providing youth employment opportunities through summer programs and internships. The restaurant operates Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Instagram: @burgerstacoswings

Photo via @burgerstacoswings on Instagram

Earnest Foods Owned by Earnest Flowers III, this Jamaica-based grocery store has been supplying fresh, healthy foods since 2021. It prioritizes products from women- and minority-owned businesses. Located on 123-01 Merrick Boulevard In Jamaica, the store is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Instagram: @earnestfoods | Facebook: @earnestfoods

Photo via @earnestfoods on Instagram

BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center Founded by Ellen E. Day nearly two decades ago, this Long Island City studio, located at 10-34 44th Drive, provides a space for artists of all skill levels to create and sell their ceramic pieces. BrickHouse also offers pottery classes and maintains a storefront for art lovers. It is open Monday, Friday, and Saturday, with extended hours Tuesday through Thursday. Instagram: @brickhouseceramicartcenter

Photo via @brickhouseceramicartcenter on Instagram

VP Records Retail A fixture in Jamaica for 45 years, VP Records is a go-to destination for reggae, dancehall, and soca music. Founded by Vincent and Patricia Chin, the label has produced renowned Caribbean artists, including Sean Paul and Elephant Man. Marketing director Richard Lue said VP Records “promotes positivity in music” through live community shows. The retail store is open Monday through Saturday, located at 170-19 Jamaica Ave. Instagram: @vprecordsretail

Photo via @vprecordsretail on Instagram

Hip Hop Burger This takeout eatery on 169-75 137th Ave. in Jamaica, Queens, serves a variety of fast-food favorites, including catfish nuggets, turkey burgers and its signature Hip Hop Burger. The restaurant operates Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Instagram: @hiphopburgernyc

Photo via @hiphopburgernyc on Instagram

Queens Bully, Located at 113-30 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, serves barbecue-inspired dishes like the Bully Burger and Short Rib Tacos. The restaurant also hosts weekly themed events, including Trivia Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays. It is open daily, with extended hours on weekends. Instagram: @queens_bully | X: @Queens_Bully | Facebook: @queensbully

Photo via Queens Bully website

The Nourish Spot, a health-focused eatery located at 107-05 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica, was founded by Dawn Kelly to provide organic and nonorganic fruit and vegetable-based foods. Popular menu items include smoothies, salads, protein waffles, and the Strawberry Banana Slammer. The shop operates Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays. Instagram: @thenourishspot | Facebook: @thenourishspot

Photo via The Nourish Spot website

While these 10 Black-owned businesses represent just a small sample of the incredible talent and entrepreneurial spirit in Queens, there are many more across the borough making a significant impact. The businesses highlighted here are simply those that were chosen by the writer for this story.

We are always looking to feature local businesses in future articles. If you’d like to suggest a business for us to feature, please reach out to us at editorial@qns.com.