Ridgewood Savings Bank celebrates Monopoly Queens inclusion with huge community sweepstakes

Ridgewood Savings Bank is celebrating its inclusion in the Monopoly Queens Edition, a special version of the iconic board game that honors the borough of Queens.

The bank is launching a community sweepstakes that offers participants a chance to win one of 74 great prizes, including cash and the coveted Monopoly Queens Edition game.

“Being a part of the Monopoly Queens Edition is an incredible honor, especially as it is where we began and continue to thrive,” said Leonard Stekol, Chairman, President & CEO of Ridgewood Savings Bank.

“This popular and iconic game brings together the businesses, landmarks, and diverse neighborhoods that make Queens so special, and we are proud to celebrate the community we’ve been serving for over a century. While Queens is where we have 10 of our 36 branches, we welcome everyone to either enter online or visit any Ridgewood branch and get going to try to collect $200.”

The Monopoly Queens Edition game highlights beloved landmarks and institutions in the borough and features Ridgewood Savings Bank among its key locations.

Ridgewood Savings Bank is proud to be featured in the game alongside other well-known spots such as Astoria Park, Forest Hills Stadium, and LaGuardia Airport.

To celebrate its inclusion, Ridgewood Savings Bank is inviting the community to participate in a sweepstakes running now through April 30. The sweepstakes offers a chance to win one of 74 prizes, and a random drawing will be held on May 2 to select the winners.

The grand prizes include $200 and Monopoly Queens Edition games.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple and free. Interested participants can enter online by visiting the Ridgewood Savings Bank website or submitting an entry ticket in person at any of Ridgewood’s branch locations.

Here are all the Ridgewood Savings Bank branches in Queens:

Hollis Branch

205-11 Hillside Ave, Hollis, NY 11423

(718) 776-9100 Laurelton Branch

230-22 Merrick Boulevard, Laurelton, NY 11413

(718) 276-3500 Bayside Branch

208-24 Cross Island Parkway, Bayside, NY 11360

(718) 423-3508 Whitestone Branch

25-29 Parsons Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11354

(718) 961-6900 Forest Hills Branch

107-55 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 261-2021 Grand Avenue Branch (Elmhurst)

74-25 Grand Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 457-4200 Glendale Branch

65-01 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385

(718) 821-8200 Main Office – Ridgewood

71-02 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385

(718) 240-4900 Astoria Branch

43-14 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

(718) 274-5400

No purchase is necessary, no matter which entry method is used. Each person is limited to one entry per person, and they must be over 18. Ridgewood Savings Bank employees and their immediate families are not eligible.

Prizes for the sweepstakes include a first-place reward of $200 and a Monopoly Queens Edition game. There are 37 first-prize winners in total—one from each of the bank’s branches and one from online entries.

The second-place prize is a Monopoly Queens Edition game, with 37 winners chosen in the same manner as the first-place winners. View the full rules and details at ridgewoodbank.com/monopoly

Ridgewood Savings Bank, founded in 1921, has long been a trusted name in the banking industry. With over $7 billion in assets, Ridgewood has earned a reputation for providing its customers with high-quality financial services and maintaining strong ties with the local community.