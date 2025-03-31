Flushing senior receives erroneous $22K water bill, as Liu and Braunstein call on DEP to resolve issue

Photo courtesy of the office of NYS Senator John C. Liu

Senator John Liu addresses concerns over the erroneous $22,387 water bill issued to a Flushing senior, calling for action from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection.

State Sen. John Liu and Assembly Member Ed Braunstein have called on the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to cancel an alleged erroneous $22,387.37 water bill issued to an 86-year-old Flushing resident in January 2024.

Liu and Braunstein stated that Margaret McGowan, who has lived in Flushing for 50 years, was “blindsided” by a notice from the city in January 2024 informing her that she owed two years’ worth of water bills, totaling $22,387.37 – an equivalent of $850 per month.

McGowan had paid an average of about $85 per month since purchasing the property in 2006, Liu and Braunstein said.

Liu and Braunstein added that McGowan would have to use enough water to fill 10 swimming pools each month for two years in order to reach the water usage necessary to incur a $22,387.37 water bill.

They stated that McGowan has had two appeals against the charges rejected and now faces a final appeal with the city’s Water Board.

Liu also accused the DEP of threatening to impose a lien on McGowan’s home, which would have allowed the agency to keep the property until McGowan repaid the charges.

“Mrs. McGowan’s ordeal is a textbook case study of government gone awry,” Liu said in a statement. “Mistakes can happen, but instead of making corrections or even providing explanation and proof, DEP has dug its heels into an indefensible position.

“Outrageously, DEP has threatened to take this honest resident’s house by imposing a property lien, presuming guilt unless Mrs. McGowan can prove her innocence.”

Braunstein, meanwhile, said McGowan has faced one “bureaucratic headache after another” since receiving the charges in January 2024.

“Now, the City’s illogical billing has evolved into a threat of a property lien. The DEP must do right by this senior homeowner and cancel these evidently erroneous charges,” Braunstein said in a statement.

A DEP spokesperson said the meter at McGowan’s property was in good condition and that the high charges were based on elevated consumption.

“However, this matter has been appealed to the NYC Water Board and we are reviewing what can be done to assist this customer,” the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

DEP officials stated that actual meter data from the property showcases elevated consumption from Jan. 19, 2022, through July 2023, consistent with a leak at the property.

Officials also stated that DEP technicians visited the property multiple times to ensure the meter recorded consumption accurately and that the billed charges were valid.

The DEP told McGowan, Liu and Braunstein that property owners are generally responsible for fixing their own leaks but can be eligible for financial forgiveness if the leak is fixed properly.

Liu, Braunstein and McGowan pushed back against the DEP, stating that there was no evidence of a leak at the property. They additionally described the agency’s statement that “all equipment is working properly” as misleading and incorrect.

McGowan said she has been a DEP customer for over 50 years and has never experienced an issue like this before.

“I feel like I’m being punished for something that wasn’t my fault, and I sincerely hope DEP will take responsibility and correct this mistake so I can move on with peace of mind,” McGowan said.

Liu added that he hopes McGowan’s case is an isolated incident and urged any constituents facing similar issues to reach out to his office.

“Hopefully, Mrs. McGowan’s is an isolated case, and DEP does the right thing by rescinding these erroneous charges. I encourage any other resident experiencing difficulty with getting adequate answers from DEP to contact our offices at liu@nysenate.gov or braunsteine@nyassembly.gov.”