Who runs the world? Women!

International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on March 8, serving as a global tribute to the social, economic, political and cultural contributions of women.

While the day is often marked by celebratory social media posts and acknowledgments from organizations, brands, and public figures, its origins and purpose extend far beyond expressions of appreciation. IWD is a call to action for gender equality and an opportunity to recognize the progress made while addressing the challenges that remain.

A Brief History of International Women’s Day

The origins of International Women’s Day trace back to 1913, when socialist women’s groups in Russia organized rallies advocating for voting rights, equal pay, and improved working conditions. The movement gained momentum, and in 1922, March 8 was officially recognized as International Women’s Working Day in Russia to honor the role of women in the 1917 Russian Revolution. Over the following decades, the observance spread worldwide, with countries including China (1949), Tunisia (1956), Vietnam (1975), and Cuba (1966) officially recognizing the holiday.

In the United States, President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week in 1980. Congress later expanded the observance, designating March as Women’s History Month in 1987 after efforts by the National Women’s History Project. Today, IWD is recognized internationally as a day of reflection, activism and appreciation.

While progress has been made in advancing gender equality, disparities persist. In the U.S., issues such as the gender wage gap, underrepresentation of women in leadership roles, domestic violence, and barriers to education and career advancement remain focal points of discussion. International Women’s Day serves as a platform to address these challenges, encourage dialogue, and promote initiatives that foster equality.

Supporting Women in Queens

Queens, known for its diversity and entrepreneurial spirit, is home to many women-owned businesses, artists and community leaders making an impact. From local shops to cultural institutions, there are many ways to celebrate and support women throughout the borough.

Shop at women-owned businesses – Visit female-led storefronts, markets, and pop-up shops.

– Visit female-led storefronts, markets, and pop-up shops. Highlight women entrepreneurs – Share experiences and reviews of women-owned businesses on social media.

– Share experiences and reviews of women-owned businesses on social media. Explore Queens museums – Learn about historical and contemporary female trailblazers from the borough.

– Learn about historical and contemporary female trailblazers from the borough. Support women-led nonprofits – Contribute to organizations dedicated to empowering women in the community.

– Contribute to organizations dedicated to empowering women in the community. Read and learn – Visit local bookstores and libraries to discover works by female authors or literature on women’s issues.

Women-Owned Businesses and Makers in Queens

Queens is home to a growing number of women entrepreneurs. Here are just a few of the women-led businesses in the borough that you can support:

International Women’s Day is more than just a celebration—it’s a reminder of the ongoing journey toward equality. By supporting local women entrepreneurs and engaging in community initiatives, Queens residents can contribute to meaningful change.