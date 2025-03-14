Photos: Queens Chamber of Commerce celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual luncheon

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Chamber of Commerce held its annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon on Wednesday, March 12, at Antun’s, located at 96-43 Springfield Blvd. in Queens Village.

Attendees celebrated Celtic traditions as they enjoyed great food, including corned beef and cabbage, and entertainment, including live musical performances featuring Irish step dancers, bagpipers and more. This event was also a great opportunity for the hundreds of business and community leaders on hand to network with each other.

Some notable attendees for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day luncheon included Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech and former Met Mookie Wilson.

“We represent 1,400 members representing 150,000 Queens-based employees, and we’re very proud of what we do today,” Grech said. “There’s over $35 billion of development in Queens County, all private. We’re doing great.”

“It is a pleasure to be here with all of you as we celebrate the many contributions Irish Americans have made to the borough of Queens,” Richards said. “Irish immigrants have been coming here to build their lives for themselves and the community, and in doing that, they’ve really helped our boroughs to thrive, especially with their many contributions in the fields of public services. It wasn’t easy for Irish immigrants. They walked in the face of unfair and unjust discrimination. We must never forget the signs of ‘No Irish Need Apply’ frequently placed in shop windows to deter Irish American job seekers. But the Irish are tough people and have never been willing to give up a fight.”

During this year’s event, the Queens Chamber honored Michael “Sully” Sullivan, the Chief of Staff and Head of External Affairs at Point72 Asset Management, a hedge fund created by current New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. Sullivan has also taken an active role in the Metropolitan Park proposal, including efforts working with Queens Community Board 7 to get a proposed casino approved in the area.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Sullivan worked as the head of strategic development for a telecommunications-focused trade association. He then spent time working on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., as a staff member in the United States House of Representatives and as a senior aide in the United States Senate. During his time as a staff member and a senior aide, Sullivan focused on telecom, technology and finance issues.

Sullivan joined Point72 in 2007. In 2015, he helped to establish the Cohen Veterans Network, which works to provide post-9/11 veterans and their families with high-quality mental health care. He is a Board member and the Treasurer of this non-profit organization.

“[The Queens Chamber of Commerce] is a great organization. They represent tens of thousands of workers throughout the borough of Queens. Small businesses that are the lifeblood of our community,” Sullivan said. “When Steve [Cohen] purchased the New York Mets, he made it clear that owning the team was about more than just the players on the field. It was also about the communities around us. It’s our honor, pleasure and privilege to be involved in an incredible group like this and to be able to support the Chamber. They do an incredible job.”