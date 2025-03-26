Officials break ground on $4.25 million renovation project at Corona’s William F. Moore Park

From left to right: Mother of Council Member Francisco Moya, Council Member Francisco Moya, Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens Borough Commissioner Jacqueline Langsam break ground ahead of redevelopment of William F. Moore Park.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Francisco Moya and NYC Parks representatives broke ground on a $4.25 million redevelopment of William F. Moore Park in Corona on Tuesday afternoon, kickstarting a project that will transform accessibility and improve pedestrian flow at the park.

Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined Richards and Moya for Tuesday’s groundbreaking, marking the beginning of a projected 12-month project at the park, located at 10706 Corona Ave.

The extensive renovation project, which includes plans for a new central plaza space centered around the park’s existing memorial flagpole, dates back to 2019, when Moya secured $700,000 to upgrade park facilities. Estimated costs for the complete transformation of the park have since risen considerably, prompting Moya and Richards to secure $4.25 million to completely redesign the public space.

The renovations will also cover the restoration of the park’s existing flagpole, improve light and security throughout the space and beautify the space with new greenery.

The Park, named after Marine private William F. Moore who was killed in action during the First World War, will also receive a new bocce court as part of the renovations, replacing the existing court first installed during the 1980s. NYC Parks officials said the new court will be “seamlessly” integrated into the redesigned space in order to improve pedestrian flow.

Donoghue stated Tuesday that William F. Moore Park was renowned for bocce, adding that the bocce experience will get “even better” once upgrades are completed in the next 12 months.

“The bocce experience here at William F. Moore Park is about to get even better with this $4.3 million renovation project,” Donoghue stated. “We’re installing a brand new bocce court to replace the one that’s gotten so much use over the years. The new court will also include lighting and seating, creating even more inviting space for both players and spectators.”

Officials also stated that all entrances to the park will be renovated to be made ADA accessible, while paths within and around the park will be repaved as part of the transformation.

The upgrades will also include improved sightlines, new steel fencing and gates and new security lighting throughout the park.

Moya said Tuesday that improving security and allowing members of the local community to “take back the park” are important parts of the extensive renovations.

“We want the community to take back the park right, to feel like that they can come here and sit down and truly enjoy being outdoors in their own neighborhood without fear of crime,” Moya said.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking featured dozens of members of the local senior community, with Moya stating that the park represents an important focal point for local seniors through incentives such as Fitness in the Park and recreational activities such as bocce.

Moya, who recalled growing up in the park and eating Italian ice from the nearby Lemon Ice King on park benches, said he enjoyed some of the “greatest memories” of his childhood in William F. Moore Park, adding that it is “really special” to oversee the park’s transformation.

The renovation is one of several planned projects for parks and green spaces in Corona, with NYC Parks committing to $34 million to park renovation projects in Moya’s Council District, including Park of the Americas and the American Triangle.

Moya, who is termed out and cannot run for re-election to the City Council, said the redevelopment of several local parts will form part of his legacy as an elected official serving District 21.

“I’m still going to be living here, and I’m going to be enjoying these beautiful parks,” Moya said. “I’m leaving behind something that I hope the people in this community will appreciate and know that I did this with the betterment of the neighborhood (in mind).”

Richards, meanwhile, said the transformed park will become one of the best parks in the city, providing new green space and improved security for members of the local community.

“I couldn’t be happier it’s happening right here in Corona, especially as we see attacks on our immigrant communities. We see attacks on DEI,” Richards said. “Well, we know that our parks are truly democratic and open to everyone.”

William F. Moore Park was first mapped as parkland in 1922 and was later named after its namesake in 1929, commemorating the first reported neighborhood soldier killed during the First World War. The granite base at the park’s memorial flagstaff pays tributes to Moore’s sacrifice.

Richards said the park’s renovation will ensure that Moore receives the respect he deserves for his service. He added that the project honors veterans as well as members of the local community.