Flushing Spring Family Day returns April 19 with free resources and fun for all ages

Flushing’s Kissena Corridor Park will come alive with festivities on Saturday, April 19, as the Garden of Hope, Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield host the annual Flushing Spring Family Day, a free event focused on health, wellness and community empowerment.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Colden Street and 45th Avenue in Flushing, will offer medical screenings, social services, and family-friendly activities in celebration of both National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Over 20 partner organizations will be on hand to share vital resources with local families.

The initiative is co-sponsored by a slate of elected officials from across Queens, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens), Council Member Sandra Ung (D-20th District, representing Flushing), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, State Senator John Liu (D-11th District), and Assembly Member Nily Rozic (D-25th District).

“This is not only a fun day for families, but the free social service resources and medical screenings at the event offer a great opportunity for families to take control of their physical and mental well-being,” said Council Member Ung. “I urge everyone to take this opportunity to welcome the arrival of spring while also learning how you can live a more holistic lifestyle.”

Rozic, who represents parts of Flushing, Fresh Meadows, and Oakland Gardens, said she was proud to partner again this year: “This event provides a great opportunity for families to come together for a fun day while also accessing important resources.”

Meng, whose district includes Flushing, praised the local impact of Garden of Hope’s work. “I’m pleased to partner on its Flushing Spring Family Day in Kissena Corridor Park, which will provide free resources and information to families and exciting activities for kids.”

Organizers say the event’s mission is twofold: to foster connection through seasonal celebration and to provide critical support services to those in need. “We believe that when we care for the most vulnerable among us, our entire community will grow stronger, healthier, and safer,” said Szuchi Amy Tai, Co-Deputy Director of Garden of Hope.

Yajie Zhu, Director of Health Education at Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, said the event helps break down barriers to information: “We’re committed to making health information accessible and engaging for everyone.”

Anthem BlueCross BlueShield President and CEO Dr. Mark Levy emphasized the deeper mission of the event: “We’re proud to once again join Charles B. Wang Community Health Center and Garden of Hope for Flushing Spring Family Day—an event that brings vital health resources, joyful outdoor activity, and cultural connection to hundreds of families across Flushing.”

Participating groups include the Queens Public Library, Glow Community Center, NYC Commission on Human Rights, NYC Department of Transportation, YMCA, YWCA, NYC Votes, Women for Afghan Women, Arab-American Family Support Center, Apex for Youth, Korean American Family Service Center, and more. Entertainment will include a performance by the LaGuardia High School Unity Dance Crew.