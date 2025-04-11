Kids eat free this Easter at participating Applebee’s locations in Queens

Families can head to the Elmont Applebee’s this Easter for a free kids meal

Families across Queens can celebrate Easter Sunday with a free meal for kids at participating Applebee’s locations.

Doherty-owned Applebee’s restaurants across the five boroughs will offer a Kids Eat Free promotion on Easter Sunday, April 20. The special deal allows children 12 and under to receive a complimentary meal from the kids menu with the purchase of an adult entrée. The promotion is limited to two children per adult and is only available for dine-in guests.

The kids menu features a variety of favorites, including cheesy quesadillas, hamburgers, corn dogs, pizza, mac and cheese, and tacos—perfect for picky eaters or little ones with big appetites.

The offer is valid at several Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations in and around Queens. Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Participating Applebee’s Locations:

Applebee’s – New Hyde Park

1985 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

516-326-8730

Applebee’s – Astoria (Long Island City)

38-01 35th Ave., Astoria, NY 11101

718-943-7404

Applebee’s – Fresh Meadows

61-48 188th St., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

718-264-1222

Applebee’s – Queens Center Mall, Elmhurst

90-15 Queens Blvd., Space #1001, Elmhurst, NY 11373

718-271-7999

Applebee’s – Elmont

1710 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003

516-775-1377

Applebee’s – Woodmere (Rosedale)

Five Towns Shopping Center

253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Rosedale, NY 11422

516-792-0100