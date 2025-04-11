Kids eat free this Easter at participating Applebee’s locations in Queens

Families across Queens can celebrate Easter Sunday with a free meal for kids at participating Applebee’s locations.
Doherty-owned Applebee’s restaurants across the five boroughs will offer a Kids Eat Free promotion on Easter Sunday, April 20. The special deal allows children 12 and under to receive a complimentary meal from the kids menu with the purchase of an adult entrée. The promotion is limited to two children per adult and is only available for dine-in guests.
The kids menu features a variety of favorites, including cheesy quesadillas, hamburgers, corn dogs, pizza, mac and cheese, and tacos—perfect for picky eaters or little ones with big appetites.
The offer is valid at several Doherty-owned Applebee’s locations in and around Queens. Below is a list of participating restaurants:
Participating Applebee’s Locations:
Applebee’s – New Hyde Park
1985 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
516-326-8730
Applebee’s – Astoria (Long Island City)
38-01 35th Ave., Astoria, NY 11101
718-943-7404
Applebee’s – Fresh Meadows
61-48 188th St., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
718-264-1222
Applebee’s – Queens Center Mall, Elmhurst
90-15 Queens Blvd., Space #1001, Elmhurst, NY 11373
718-271-7999
Applebee’s – Elmont
1710 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003
516-775-1377
Applebee’s – Woodmere (Rosedale)
Five Towns Shopping Center
253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Rosedale, NY 11422
516-792-0100