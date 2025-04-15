Queens sees most NYC foreclosures in Q1 2025, with 11413 as top hotspot: report

New foreclosures were down in the New York metro area during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter the prior year.

While first-time foreclosure filings in the New York metro area went down during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024, Queens emerged as having the most foreclosures over this period, according to a report by the real estate site PropertyShark.

Year-over-year, first-time foreclosures in the New York metro area decreased by 7%, from 1,616 in the first quarter of 2024 to 1,503 in the first quarter of 2025. This marked the fewest number in the first quarter since 2020.

Queens had 165 foreclosures in the first quarter of 2025, edging out Suffolk County’s 151 to take the top spot. Queens had the most active foreclosure hotspot in all of New York City, in the 11413 zip code of Springfield Gardens and Laurelton, with 14 new foreclosures there. Despite the fact that Queens had the most active foreclosure market, it went down year-over-year by 14% from 191 in 2024.

New York City as a whole had a slight decline in foreclosures year-over-year, from 424 in 2024 to 411 in 2025. Brooklyn joined Queens in experiencing a decline, from 130 last year to 112 this year. Staten Island remained static, posting 26 foreclosures both years. Manhattan and the Bronx, meanwhile, had foreclosures rise to quarterly highs not seen in years.

In Manhattan, foreclosures went up from 34 in the first quarter of 2024 to 54 in the first quarter of 2025. This marked the most foreclosures in the borough during a single quarter since the fourth quarter of 2016. The 10026 zip code, which covers the southern portions of Harlem, between Central Park and West 120th Street, had the most new foreclosures in the borough, with five.

The Bronx had foreclosures go up from 43 in 2024 to 54 in 2025, matching the output of Manhattan. The 54 foreclosures were the highest the Bronx has experienced since the first quarter of 2020. The zip code of 10462, which includes Parkchester, Bronxdale and Van Nest, accounted for the most new foreclosures in the Bronx, with nine cases.