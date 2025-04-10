Rego Park welcomes Token, new cannabis dispensary that aims to build strong community ties

Token, a new cannabis dispensary in Rego Park, has opened its doors.

Token, located in the Queens Tower Mall at 92-29 Queens Blvd., held a soft opening last week, with a grand opening event to be announced at a later date.

The dispensary features a sleek, contemporary interior and a curated selection of cannabis products aimed at providing customers with a modern and comfortable shopping experience.

Owner Sherwood Adams said Token was designed with the needs of today’s cannabis consumers in mind, with a strong focus on quality, accessibility, and community engagement.

“We’re a modern type of dispensary,” Adams said. “You can order from us online or come in and shop in-store. It’s owner-operated, and we’re really proud of the service we provide.”

With its opening hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Token offers a diverse selection of cannabis products to suit all preferences. The dispensary stocks everything from flowers and pre-rolls to vapes, edibles, concentrates and accessories.

Adams emphasized that Token strives to offer the most extensive product selection in the area.

“Customer service is above and beyond. I believe we have the most amount of product in the area,” he added.

Token’s vast selection is not only designed to meet the needs of seasoned cannabis users but also to introduce newcomers to the world of cannabis with ease and confidence.

Token’s space is designed with a contemporary aesthetic that captures the dynamic energy of New York City. The space itself is sleek and modern, creating a welcoming environment where customers can browse products without feeling judged or out of place.

What Adams believes truly sets Token apart from other dispensaries is its commitment to community engagement. He expressed a strong desire to connect with Rego Park residents in meaningful and lasting ways.

“I’d love to engage with the local community,” Adams said. “We’re looking for avenues to do that.”

Whether through local partnerships, neighborhood events, or other community-driven initiatives, Token aims to be more than just a retail space—it aspires to be a positive and inclusive presence in the area. Adams envisions a dispensary where residents feel a sense of connection and shared ownership, fostering a welcoming environment for all.