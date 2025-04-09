Quantcast
Photos: Queens BP Donovan Richards hosts Eid al-Fitr celebration at Borough Hall

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
DSC_8219
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards welcomes guests to the Eid al-Fitr celebration at Borough Hall.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted a celebration of Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic festival marking the end of the Ramadan fasting, on Monday, April 7, at Queens Borough Hall.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The celebration featured delicious treats and musical performances by students from Elhaam Academy, the Ideal Islamic School, the Al-Mamoor School and Fetty Sinaga.

There were musical performances by students from multiple Islamic schools, including Elhaam Academy. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Attendees enjoyed the food on hand. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Multiple Islamic community leaders and organizations were also honored for their contributions to the people of the borough. Honorees included the Queens Village Mosque Masjid Ar-Rahman, the Islamic school Elhaam Academy in Jamaica, American Council of Minority Women Founder Bazah Roohi, the social services organization Nusantara Foundation, which is run by the prominent Indonesian Muslim Scholar Imam Shamsi Ali, and the Islamic Unity and Cultural Center, a Mosque representing the Bosnian community that is based in Long Island City and Richmond Hill.

Borough President Richards with the honorees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“As we look back on the lessons we learned this Ramadan, this is a time when we reflect upon the importance of discipline, devotion, humility and sacrifice, and to reaffirm the bonds that draw communities together,” Richards said. “This Ramadan, as we fast and act for charity to help verify our souls, we cleanse our mind and our body, we open our hearts to God and our arms to our neighbors. I hope when all you leave tonight, you leave with full hearts and a determination to make this borough a better place for your family to call home. And I hope you leave here knowing that this administration here at Borough Hall will always defend our Muslim community from any attack, no matter where it comes from. But more than anything, we will continue to invest in our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards speaks at the celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

NYPD Chaplain and Staten Island Albanian and Muslim Community Clergy Leader Imam Tahir Kukaj also spoke at the celebration. He also led the attendees of the event in a prayer.

Imam Tahir Kukaj speaks at the celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“Queens borough, you are blessed. You’re blessed to have a leader [in Borough President Richards] that prays for you, loves you back and leads with humbleness and compassion,” Imam Kukaj said. “For our president, the honorable Donovan Richards, thank you for hosting this
meaningful event. May God Almighty inspire others through your actions in the same way as you honor the Muslim community, as well other communities.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

