CB5 hears calls to make portion of DeKalb Avenue one-way to protect pedestrians and property

Local residents came out in force at this week’s Community Board 5 public hearing to voice strong support for a proposal that would change a problematic stretch of DeKalb Avenue from a two-way to a one-way southbound street for vehicular traffic.

The change would affect DeKalb Avenue between Onderdonk Avenue and Woodward Avenue—an area plagued by truck traffic issues and a dangerously narrow roadway.

The proposed conversion aims to address longstanding safety concerns from residents who say oversized trucks and semi-trailers regularly use the street, even though it is not designed to handle such large vehicles. Community members say the resulting congestion, property damage, and near-accidents have made daily life on the block increasingly hazardous.

“I live on the block in question. I’ve lived there and owned a home for the past three and a half years. I also have a home office that faces the block so I see this theater of trucks every single day,” said Carmen, a Ridgewood resident who spoke during the hearing.

“It’s a daily issue that oversized trucks and semi trucks barrel down DeKalb towards Woodward. Often, they cannot make the left turn, so they put it into reverse, and the big rigs go backward down DeKalb toward Onderdonk. There are many elderly people who live on the block. Many children and several disabled children.”

She asked: “Are we waiting for something tragic to happen before we make a change?”

Many speakers described similar daily disruptions, highlighting the difficulty trucks face navigating the narrow block and the danger it presents to pedestrians and drivers alike. Residents say the trucks are not just an inconvenience but a threat to public safety.

Peter, another Ridgewood resident and father, explained that the issue has galvanized local residents to take action.

“We have gathered over 90 signatures from the block and around the block from people who support this issue,” he said.

“There’s been destruction of property from these trucks going down DeKalb. Some just drive over cars—it’s pretty extreme. As a father as well, I know many members of the community who are very frustrated with this issue. Everyone is talking amongst each other about what can be done to alleviate this.”

Christopher, who has lived on the block since 2021, said the trucks often force residents into dangerous situations just to park or drive on their own street.

“I also work from home so every day I see the same thing that my neighbor Carmen has mentioned,” he remarked.

“The street is extremely narrow. All of the residents who have cars have to park with one side of the car up on the curb just to make enough room for cars to pass. So when these trucks come down, it really is a huge disturbance. It’s a danger, and when they get to the end of the block, trying to negotiate that turn if they have to go back can sometimes take 10 or 15 minutes.”

Christopher believes that the road isn’t a truck route, but people are using it as one, and this proposal is the only way forward.

The overwhelming support from residents at the hearing sent a clear message: the community is calling for action before someone gets hurt.