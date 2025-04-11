Travel advisory: Overnight ramp closures on LIE and BQE affecting Queens drivers this month

LIE and BQE ramp closures to affect late-night traffic in Queens this April.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is set to begin overnight ramp closures on two major arteries this month: the Long Island Expressway (I-495) and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278).

Starting Monday, April 14, through Friday, April 18, the Exit 27N ramp from the westbound Long Island Expressway to the northbound Clearview Expressway (I-295) in Queens will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. The closure is part of NYSDOT’s citywide pavement preservation project.

Motorists looking to access the Clearview Expressway during these hours will need to take Exit 27S and follow posted detour signs.

A second closure, scheduled to begin Saturday, April 12, will affect Queens-bound drivers using the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The Exit 26 ramp from the westbound BQE to Hamilton Avenue and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel will be shut down on weeknights—Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.—and for extended weekend hours from Saturdays at 12 a.m. through Mondays at 5 a.m. The closure is set to continue through Monday, April 21.

Motorists are advised to use Exit 23 (39th Street) as an alternate route to reach Hamilton Avenue or the Carey Tunnel during this time.

Both closures are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled due to inclement conditions.

NYSDOT urges drivers to plan ahead, use caution in work zones, and consult New York’s 511 travel information system for real-time updates. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones, and multiple violations could result in license suspension.

For the latest travel information, visit www.511NY.org, call 511, or download the 511NY mobile app.