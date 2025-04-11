Two suspects wanted for robbing a 7 train rider in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two suspects, who allegedly robbed a 7 train rider at the Jackson Heights transit hub on Roosevelt Avenue late last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are still looking for two suspects who roughed up a 7 train rider before robbing him at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub late last month.

The victim was standing on the Flushing-bound platform just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, March 31, when he was approached by two strangers. One of the perpetrators shoved the victim while snatching his cell phone while his accomplice acted like he had a firearm, police said. The suspects ran out of the station onto Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having light complexions. They wore black winter jackets and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 6, the 115th Precinct has reported 69 robberies so far in 2025, 27 fewer than the 96 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 28.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with 16 reported so far this year, two fewer than the 18 reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.