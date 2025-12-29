Your guide to trying something new in western Queens in 2026

If the start of the new year has you feeling inspired to try something new, there are plenty of activities and groups to explore in western Queens. Whether you’re ready to lace up your running shoes or find more meaningful connections, there’s something for everyone.

From hands-on candle making workshops to curated singles events, here is your guide for trying something new for the start of 2026 and beyond.

Astoria Runners

If you’re looking for a running partner, why not connect with the entire Astoria Runners group, which organizes weekly runs and other fun events to meet people and connect within the community. The group welcomes runners of all experience levels, whether you’re exploring a new hobby or just want to connect with others through a shared love of running. Visit their Meetup page to sign up and start the new year by meeting new friends and taking care of your body and mind.

Instagram: @astoria_runners

meetup.com/astoriarunners

Candle-making workshop

Tap into your creative side at Planet Sis Candles’ candle-making workshops, which they host at restaurants, cafes and bars in Queens and beyond. The candle-making experience lets guests learn how to make their own candle, curate their own unique scent and decorate it as well to enjoy at home. The experience is a great activity for a girl’s night out or trying something new while meeting people.

planetsis.co

Instagram: @planetsisco

Flower Arranging workshop

Floralgom is a Queens-based florist that hosts flower arranging workshops throughout Queens, incorporating mindfulness with seasonal flowers, including wreath-making during the holidays. The workshop lets guests slow down, indulge in the moment, and tap into their creative side while connecting with others.

Instagram: @floralgom

Learn the art of pro wrestling

The Fallout Shelter is a professional wrestling training school for aspiring pro wrestlers, where they can learn everything from blue mat chain wrestling to match study and perfecting their callouts at the promo station. Classes are taught by industry veterans to equip students with all the tools and training they need from their first walkout to professional matches. For more information on tuition and drop-in prices, contact them directly.

21-16 40th Ave., LIC

Instagram: @battleclubpro

Raising Astoria NYC

Raising Astoria is a meet-up group for parents, providing a space for them to connect with other parents through events such as the Astoria Moms Book Club, stay-at-home parent coffee dates, Dads’ Night Out, and more. The group offers support, connection, and fun activities for parents and families throughout the Astoria community, providing opportunities for them to meet and unwind together.

linktr.ee/raisingastorianyc

Instagram: @raisingastorianyc

Learn a new language

The new year is the perfect opportunity to finally take up that language course you’ve been thinking of. The Queens Public Library hosts courses that focus on basic conversation and culture, with offerings varying at different locations. In the past, courses have included languages such as Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Spanish. Visit their website to see which languages are offered at a location near you.

Queens Public Library

queenslibrary.org

Instagram: @qplnyc

Singles events

If your New Year’s resolution is to finally get back in the dating pool, there are a range of events throughout Queens, including couple.com events like speed dating and single mixers for various age ranges at venues and restaurants in western Queens. The events provide a fun way to meet and connect with new people while enjoying food and drinks at some of the neighborhood’s most popular and delicious venues, so at least if you don’t meet the one, you can still enjoy a good cocktail and great food. Learn more about their upcoming events by following them on Instagram.

Instagram: @matchoncouple

Coffee workshops

The Academy at Coffee Project offers classes and workshops, whether you’re a coffee professional or just want to learn new ways to make the best cup of joe to impress your friends and family. Classes range from introduction to coffee to barista intensive and other fun and interactive classes. Visit their website for the latest in their offerings for the new year.

21-10 51st Ave., LIC

631-684-2060

coffeeprojectny.com

Instagram: @coffeeprojectny