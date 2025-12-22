These Astoria favorites are open for Christmas this year

If the holidays seemed to come around just a little too fast this year, there’s still plenty of time to find a restaurant for Christmas Day, whether you’re planning to enjoy the day on your own or meeting up with loved ones. From fresh sushi and classic shrimp scampi to savory ropa vieja, these local gems are serving up spectacular holiday menus. Here is a list of neighborhood spots in western Queens that will be open for breakfast, dinner and more this Christmas.

The Grand

The Grand is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, offering delicious entrees throughout the day, from their fluffy Nutella pancakes garnished with fruit for breakfast to savory dishes like their NY strip steak sandwich, served with a side of French fries.

37-01 30th Ave., Astoria

718-806-1504

thegrandastoria.com

Instagram: @thegrandnyc

Rice K

Rice K will be open on Christmas with an incredible $7 happy hour special for the entire day. The Asian fusion restaurant is the perfect place to spend the holiday with loved ones or for a solo meal, offering delicious sushi, entrees ranging from pad thai to lo mein, as well as hibachi entrees and incredible cocktails.

29-21 23rd Ave., Astoria

718-606-8508

riceknyc.com

Instagram: @ricekastoria

Victory Garden Cafe

Victory Garden Cafe is hosting a special four-course dinner menu for Christmas Day for $65 per person, including an appetizer, Greek salad and an entree with options from sirloin steak to shrimp scampi and dessert. The long-standing bakery and restaurant offers a friendly and cozy atmosphere to enjoy the holiday and indulge in authentic Greek cuisine and pastries with loved ones.

21-69 Steinway St., Astoria

718-274-2087

victorysweetshop.com

Instagram: @victorygardencafe

Vesta Vino

Vesta Vino is hosting a Christmas celebration, featuring the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve and dinner on Christmas Day, where family and friends can indulge in an array of authentic Italian dishes. The low-lit cozy space has entrees from Margherita pizza to gnocchi and dessert dishes like Vesta’s original Baby Jesus date cake served with toffee sauce and whipped cream.

21-03 30th Ave., Astoria

718-545-5550

vestavino.com

Instagram: @vestavino

Blend Astoria

Blend Astoria will be open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day, offering a sleek and stylish space to celebrate the holiday and enjoy delicious Latin American cuisine and seasonal cocktails. With dishes like churrasco to ropa vieja and holiday coquito, the restaurant is a perfect place to celebrate with a festive and lively atmosphere.

37-17 30th Ave., Astoria

718-606-6383

blendastoria.com

Instagram: @blendastoria

Tootles and French

Tootles and French is hosting dinner on Christmas Eve from 4-9:30 p.m. and Christmas Day from 2-8 p.m., featuring a 3-course holiday menu for $75 per person. The special menu includes an appetizer, entree and dessert with options like shrimp fettuccine and NY strip steak, as well as dessert options like housemade gelato or guava rum cake.

36-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-642-3012

tootlesandfrench.com

Instagram: @tootlesandfrench

Oliver’s

Oliver’s will be open from 1-10 p.m., featuring cozy drinks like campfire cocoa, a boozy hot chocolate concoction loaded with marshmallows, along with other specialty cocktails and their full menu featuring favorites like drunken shrimp tacos, Oliver’s chicken parm and more sweet and savory items.

37-19 Broadway, Astoria

718-806-1476

oliversastoria.com

Instagram: @oliversastoria