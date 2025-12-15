Bay Terrace menorah lighting marks first night of Chanukah at Bay Terrace, honors shooting victims

Bayside kicked off the first night of Chanukah with its Grand Menorah Lighting at Bay Terrace Shopping Center on Dec. 14. The event was hosted by the Chabad of Northeast Queens.

Bayside lit up the first night of Chanukah during its Grand Menorah Lighting at Bay Terrace Shopping Center on Dec. 14, hosted by the Chabad of Northeast Queens. The community came together to mark the eight-day holiday, as well as honor the 15 lives lost during yesterday’s shooting in Australia.

The event, which kicked off at 6 p.m., included live music, Chanukah prizes, a children’s choir performance and a grand raffle, as well as light refreshments including latkes and hot apple cider.

Guests were joined by Council Member Vickie Paladino and Assemblymembers Dave Weprin and Edward Braunstein, who delivered speeches to attendees. Sponsors of the event included Team SPS, composed of Steven P. Schwartz and family, and C. Rothman Investments.

Elected officials reflected on yesterday’s shooting that occurred during a Chanukah celebration on Bondi Beach, in Sydney. The youngest victim was a 10-year-old girl named Matilda.

“As we light this candle tonight, we remember and we will cherish the memories of those that died today,” Paladino said. “Through the darkness, there’s always light.”

District Attorney Melinda Katz, who also attended the menorah lighting, said the NYPD maintained a presence at the Bayside Chanukah event to ensure the safety of those who attended.

“We want to make sure people all over the world see us celebrating, hear us celebrating and make sure they know that we will never cower to that type of behavior,” Katz said. “Our hearts go out to those victims in Sydney, Australia. It is an indication of what we need to stand by, what we need to make sure that we never, ever bow down to any fear.”

Weprin echoed Katz’s sentiments and said the Chanukah event served as a reminder of the Jews’ core values and morals.

“We have to stay strong and come out as proud Jews — as proud lovers of freedom and democracy,” Weprin said. “It’s more important now than ever to come out together to light the candle and celebrate Chanukah Sameach.”

Despite the tragic circumstances of Sunday’s antisemitic attack, Braunstein said the menorah lighting was a positive event that brought the people of Bayside together at Bay Terrace. “It brings warmth and light to the community,” he said.

Braunstein, who lives in Bay Terrace, said he attends the menorah lighting each year with his family — a celebratory tradition he said he wished to share with guests of this year’s event.

“I want to wish everybody a happy and healthy Chanukah,” Braunstein said to guests. “As always, it’s a pleasure to be here to celebrate with you.”