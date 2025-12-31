Corona street co-named in honor of Rev. Darlene Spurling Morgan

Council Member Francisco Moya joined representatives from the Mount Horeb Baptist Church for a street co-naming ceremony in honor of Reverend Darlene Spurling Morgan. Photo via Council Member Francisco Moya Facebook.

Elected officials, religious organizations and members of the Corona community gathered shortly before Christmas to co-name a section of 113th Street in honor of the late Reverend Darlene Spurling Morgan.

Council Member Francisco Moya and Assembly Member Larinda Hooks joined representatives from the Mount Horeb Baptist Church for the co-naming ceremony on Dec. 22 to honor Spurling Morgan’s life and contribution to the local community.

Spurling Morgan, who died in October 2024, was a pastor at the Mount Horeb Baptist Church and served the local community for decades.

The co-naming location at the corner of 113th Street and 34th Avenue honors the contribution that she made to the local community.

Moya, who sponsored legislation in the City Council in July to name the intersection after the Mount Horeb Baptist Church pastor, said in a post on social media that Spurling Morgan was a “great friend” of the local community.

“We were so proud to co‑name this street in honor of Reverend Darlene Spurling Morgan, a great friend and community leader whose love, leadership, and unwavering devotion lifted our community for decades,” Moya said in a post on social media. “Her name now lives on in the very place she helped strengthen.”

The Mount Horeb Baptist Church similarly said the co-naming would allow Spurling Morgan’s name to live on in the local community.

“Gone from our presence on earth but never forgotten in our hearts and minds. And now, her name lives on forever in our community,” the church said in a post on Facebook.