Quantcast
Elmhurst
News

Photos: Elmhurst Hospital, BP Richards hold annual Winter Wonderland wellness event

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
richards
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst host their annual Winter Wonderland wellness event, providing gifts and much-needed mental health resources to community members.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst partnered to host the annual “Winter Wonderland” wellness event on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the hospital, located at 80-02 41st Ave. in Elmhurst.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The event featured free holiday gift giveaways, aromatherapy and sensory therapy stations, refreshments and more.

Holiday gifts were given away to attendees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Families had the opportunity to get their pictures taken together with the Grinch. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We are enormously grateful to Borough President Richards for his support of our annual Winter Wonderland toy giveaway event and our pediatric patients during this special time of year,” NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde said. “The holiday season can be difficult for many, so the additional mental health resources we are receiving through his office will be deeply meaningful to our community.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Multiple leaders of the hospital and the borough spoke at the event, including Deputy Queens Borough President Ebony Young.

“We want our people to feel and know that they can come here today and just speak their voice and release tension right here in our community therapy groups that our trained licensed therapists will be leading,” Young said. “This impacts the community by giving them a breath of fresh air when it comes to not having to worry about or think about buying gifts for their children.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Attendees of the event also had access to mental health breakout sessions with various focuses, including men’s wellness, women’s wellness, youth stress management and combating senior loneliness.

The staff members from the 2025 Winter Wonderland wellness event at the Elmhurst Hospital. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“Mental health challenges do not discriminate based on race, religion, identity, orientation or background. All of us, myself included, struggle with mental wellness at times, especially this time of year,” Richards said. “If you aren’t feeling your best, you are not alone.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Among the organizations that supported this year’s Winter Wonderland wellness event were Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities, Las Doñas, MetroPlusHealth and Ponce Bank.

Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities had a table at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Elmhurst News

More from Around New York