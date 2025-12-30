Far Rockaway Trinitarios street gang member called ‘danger to society’ after sentencing for shooting, smuggling drugs into MDC: Feds

Far Rockaway gang member Abel “Moreno” Mora was sentenced for a shooting in Brooklyn the same day he was involved in a shootout at Beach 13th Street and New Haven Avenue that sent children running for safety on Aug. 13, 2023.

A Far Rockaway member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with two shootings in a single day, including one in his own neighborhood that sent children running for their lives, and an attempt to smuggle contraband into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, after pleading guilty last year.

Abel “Moreno” Mora, 24, who was indicted for shooting at a rival in a vehicle near New Haven Avenue and Beach 13th Street in Far Rockaway on Aug. 13, 2023 during a shootout that sent neighborhood kids ducking for cover, pleaded guilty last year to Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm after he robbed and shot a man in East New York later that same day. On June 24, 2025, Mora pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in prison for attempting to smuggle weapons, drugs and other items into the MDC.

“Mora not only shot and robbed a man in Brooklyn, he subsequently attempted to smuggle drugs, weapons and other contraband into prison,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella said. “Our Office has zero tolerance for inmates that make jails less safe and will continue to aggressively prosecute gang members who victimize the public by engaging in gun violence and put innocents at risk as they go about their day.”

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum and other court filings, at around 1 p,m, on Aug. 13, 2023, Mora shot at a vehicle in Far Rockaway that sent residents, including children, running for safety. Later that night, Mora committed a second shooting with the same firearm. At approximately 9 p.m. outside of a convenience store packed with customers at 3441 Fulton St. in East New York, Mora shot a man before stealing his backpack. Video surveillance cameras capturing the incident showed that Mora committed the brazen shooting and robbery directly outside the store with customers inside and outside the shop. Immediately following the shooting, Mora fled with the stolen property.

FBI agents arrested Mora at his Far Rockaway home on Sept. 26, 2023, and recovered the firearm used in both shootings in a radiator in his bedroom. The firearm was loaded with thirteen rounds of ammunition.

After pleading and while detained at MDC, Mora and several co-defendants attempted to smuggle a rope full of contraband, including illegal narcotics, a scalpel, a cellphone charging cord and plug, two lighters, and cigarettes into the MDC. Video surveillance captured Mora and his co-conspirators as they attempted to pull the rope full of contraband into the facility using a line that they connected to the rope.

“Abel Mora, a Trinitarios gang member, boldly attempted to smuggle drugs and weapons into a federal detention center despite previous convictions related to a gunpoint robbery and public shootout,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said. “His sustained propensity to criminality displays a blatant disregard for the well-being of others and the law.”

Mora was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis to 135 months’ imprisonment on Dec. 12.

“Abel Mora showed exactly why he is a danger to society — first by recklessly shooting and robbing New Yorkers in plain view, and then by trying to smuggle weapons and other contraband into a federal detention center,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “Today’s sentencing is a strong reminder that we will stop at nothing to identify and dismantle street gangs like the Trinitarios that are placing our communities at risk. I thank the NYPD investigators, all our law enforcement partners, and the prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work getting this dangerous criminal off our streets.”