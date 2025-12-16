There’s still time to explore “Becoming a Mother,” an exhibit by Long Island City-based artist Shushanik Karapetyan at Zaruma Gold Coffee, featuring semi-abstract paintings and intimate interviews until December 31.

The artwork, featured at 11-18 46th Road in Long Island City, explores women’s health, pregnancy, motherhood, and childlessness, illustrated in three parts, alongside anonymous interviews from women, including mothers, mothers-to-be and women who don’t have children, bringing to light both their shared and unique experiences.

“Becoming a Mother” highlights experiences such as the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and motherhood, blending personal storytelling and public health themes to inspire connection and community, while also breaking the stigma around aspects of these topics and challenging the silence surrounding maternal experiences.

The exhibit, on display along the walls of Zaruma Gold Cafe, creates the perfect opportunity to explore the artwork and its accompanying interviews, featured alongside the semi-abstract pieces, or simply admire the exhibit while meeting with a friend or on your own over coffee.

Karapetyan is a Gestalt psychotherapist and artist who was born in Armenia and often creates art based on personal experiences and environmental influences. Her work has been featured in venues such as the National Association of Women Artists, Governors Island, BRIC, LIC Arts Open, Site: Brooklyn Gallery, Atamian Hovsepian Curatorial Practice, and Brooklyn Waterfront Artist Coalition. She has also had solo exhibitions on display at Yant Art Space, Vital Arts Studio Gallery, and Little Window Gallery.

The exhibit, which has been on display since October 25, was funded through the Queens Art Fund, by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) as artists and collectives such as Karapetyan was one of 154 Queens-based artists, artist collectives, and local non-profit organizations that received funding.

To learn more about the exhibit or explore more of Karapetyan’s work, visit her website or visit “Becoming a Mother” at Zaruma Gold Coffee in LIC or follow the coffee shop at @zarumagoldcoffeelic.