Hate Crimes Task Force searching for vandal who ripped a menorah from a vehicle in Kew Gardens: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for a vandal who ripped a menorah off a vehicle that was parked in front of a warehouse operated by Tomchei Shabbos of Queens in Kew Gardens.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill reported that the suspect approached the vehicle at 129-01 Metropolitan Ave. just before 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, and pulled the menorah from the roof and smashed it on the pavement, causing damage. The perpetrator fled the location on foot, traveling on northbound on 129 Street towards Kew Gardens Road. There were no injuries reported.

For more than three decades, Tomchei Shabbos of Queens has provided food packages on a weekly basis to more than 400 low-income families, single-parent households, older adults and individuals across the borough. The program addresses food insecurity for those who have limited options with food stamps and face mobility challenges in accessing kosher food markets or food pantries.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion. He wore a black coat over a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes, a black Nike ski cap, dark sunglasses and a black facemask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this criminal mischief/hate crime investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 21, the 102nd Precinct has reported seven hate crimes so far this year, three fewer than the ten reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 30%, according to the most recent CompStat report.