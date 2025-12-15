Duo wanted for knifepoint robbery of two 16-year-old boys on Q22 bus in Rockaway Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly robbed two 16-year-old boys at knifepoint on board a Q22 MTA bus in Rockaway Park.

Two teenagers were robbed at knifepoint aboard a Q22 MTA bus in Rockaway Park on Friday, Dec. 5, and police from the 100th Precinct are still looking for two suspects who remain at large.

Police say the 16-year-old victims were riding in the bus at around 5:30 p.m. when the strangers approached them. One of them pulled out a knife and demanded their property while the second individual removed their Apple iPhones and Apple Air Pods before getting off the bus near the NYC Ferry landing at Beach 108th Street and Beach Channel Drive. They were last seen running westbound on Beach Channel Drive toward Rockaway Freeway.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having medium complexions in the late teens of early 20s.

One wore a black hooded winter jacket over a light blue hooded sweatshirt with a black face covering. His accomplice wore a gray and black winter jacket over a black hoodie. The victims were not injured during the encounter.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 14, the 100th Precinct has reported 42 robberies so far this year, a dozen fewer than the 54 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 22.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with a half dozen reported so far in 2025, nine fewer than the 15 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 14,3%, according to CompStat.