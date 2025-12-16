Lithuanian officials visit historic church in Maspeth to honor the Knights of Lithuania

For the centennial anniversary of the Knights of Lithuania Council 110, Hon. Taurimas Valys, the deputy foreign minister of Lithuania, and a delegation of other Lithuanian officials visited Transfiguration Church in Maspeth to present Knights of Lithuania President Dr. Paul-Michael Kazas with the Golden Knight and the Columns of Gediminas Medallions; honoring his work and the work of Union Chapter 37 and Local 375 of District Council 37.

Transfiguration Church, also known as Transfiguration Catholic Church or the Church of Transfiguration, is the oldest Lithuanian parish in all of New York City, though according to Kazas, it may be sold and potentially demolished in the near future.

“Words do not do justice in my appreciation and honor to the Hon. Kestutis Budrys Foreign Minister of Lithuania, the Hon. Taurimas Valys Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania, the Hon Dovydas Spokauskas Consul General of Lithuania, the Lithuanian Consulate and Government for the presentation, medallion and Citation for Merits of World Lithuanians to Lithuania award bestowed upon me,” Kazas wrote in a press release.

The Diocese of Brooklyn proposed that the church be closed down and its congregation merged with another back in March of 2025. The Historic Districts Council (HDC), Knights of Lithuania, Council Member Bob Holden and other organizations have since began working to designate the building as a landmark. Thought the Diocese wrote in a letter that the church “may merit” designation, as of September it is still only open on a limited basis and provides service on Sunday and Saturdays.

“The Church is a testament to three key Lithuanian architects and artists, Jonas Mulokas, V.K. Joyanas and Aleksandras Marciulnois. Each of them became recognized nationally for their unique interpretation of Lithuanian culture and aesthetics,” said a representative of HDC. “Transfiguration Church is a unique blend of traditional Lithuanian motifs and modern design that was considered one of the five best new buildings of New York City in the year it was built.”

Transfiguration Church was built in 1909 and specifically erected to serve the many Lithuanian immigrants that settled in Maspeth and Long Island City, a portion of the over 750,000 who arrived in the US by 1918, according to NYC Languages. The immigrants left their home country due to both famine and a series of insurrections, and the Roman Catholic sect of their population built Transfiguration Church, which Kazas called a “great symbol of Christ” and an important part of Lithuanian New Yorkers’ history.

The Knights of Lithuania are an affiliate organization that work with the parish, but focus more on celebrating history, culture and customs. Kazas gave the delegation a tour of Transfiguration Church, giving them the over 100 year old history. The original church burned down in 1925, and its location moved to Maspeth Avenue and 61st Street. The new building was finished in 1935, but the beautiful stain glass windows and iconic design were fully established in the 1960s. Lithuanian words Mano Namai Maldos Namai, meaning “My house is a house of prayer,” are displayed on the front entrance and a statue known as a “roadside shrine” rests in the front garden. Art depicting Lithuanian folk lore can be seen decorating the interior.

“Like our ancestors who loved, fought and died seeking free, independent and democratic republics and who have fought to save and restore the Lithuanian Catholic church that evil persists on destroying, NEVER EVER GIVE UP FOR WHAT IS RIGHT AND JUST,” wrote Kasaz. “The destruction of religious and architectural landmarks, symbols which are part of American History in my opinion and the opinion of the righteous is a grave sin. Some day, we will all come to pass and sadly over time we will be forgotten. The question is what we do in life, who and what values we support and what we leave behind.”