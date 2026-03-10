Astoria and LIC might be known for its extensive restaurant scene and endless list of things to do, but the western Queens community is filled with rich history and sites you may pass by all the time, never fully realizing its origins and background story.

Here are some of the neighborhood’s historical hidden gems, sometimes hiding in plain sight, to admire next time you take a walk through your neighborhood.

Sohmer and Company Piano Factory Building

31-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC

This designated New York City landmark building has been part of Astoria since 1886, when it was built to manufacture Sohmer & Co. pianos. Astoria has quite the history when it comes to pianos due to the success of the Steinway Piano Company, and Sohmer and Co., while not as big a household name, had plenty of success, and the building manufactured pianos for 100 years. The structure is best known for its clock tower, and its design features a German Romanesque “Rundbogenstil,” or “round arch” style. The building has since been converted to residential use, starting in 2007.

19th Street and 23rd Drive, Astoria

The expansive 54,450-square-foot pool is far from hidden, but some visitors to the urban oasis may not be familiar with the pool’s rich history. Opened in 1936, the pool was built by the Works Progress Administration under Robert Moses, during a particularly scorching summer to give residents a place to cool off. The pool also hosted the Olympic trials in 1936 and 1964 for the summer games. Today the space is a summer go-to destination for Astoria residents and nearby New Yorkers, offering a free activity to enjoy a summer afternoon in the park and cool off.

Kaufman Astoria Studios

34-12 36th St., Astoria

Kaufman Astoria Studios has an expansive history in film dating back to the 1920s, where over 100 silent films were made, including films featuring Old Hollywood stars such as Rudolph Valentino and Gloria Swanson. The studio transitioned to sound (talkies) in the early 30s and produced The Marx Brothers’ first two films. The studio was even owned by the U.S Army during WWII by the Army Pictorial Center, where they produced training, indoctrination, and educational films. The space seemed all but forgotten by the 1970s when the studio was revived and 1977’s The Wiz was filmed. Kaufman Studios is listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2010, recognized for its architectural significance and its pivotal role in the history of American cinema. It’s known for being home to shows like Sesame Street and Orange is the New Black, as well as films like Goodfellas and many other iconic shows and films.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

29-14 24th Ave., Astoria

The Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is a neighborhood gem, known for providing a place to get together, enjoy food and drink, and an array of events, from silent disco parties to comedy nights, and their annual Czech and Slovak Festival, but the site has been part of the Astoria community since 1910, providing a haven for many Czech and Slovak immigrants to cherish the traditions of their homeland. The beer garden even survived Prohibition and remains true to its mission of maintaining a social home for Czech and Slovak traditions to live on, while blending American traditions and culture.