Lumen LIC apartment leased with highest monthly rent in Queens

A new record has been set for the highest rental price for an apartment in Queens with the leasing of a top-floor penthouse at Lumen LIC for $22,500 a month.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit features 9.5-12-foot-tall ceilings, in-unit laundry and a designer kitchen with Bosch and Fisher-Paykel appliances. The residents of the unit also have access to an amenity terrace with outdoor grills and seating on the 66th floor of the building, resident lounges on the 4th, 39th and 66th floors, dedicated yoga studio spaces, a sauna, co-working areas, a private dining room, tenant storage and a resort-style pool and spa with a hot tub.

The $22,500 monthly rent for this unit, located at 23-15 44th Rd. in Long Island City, is nearly six times more than the $3,800 average rent of apartments in the neighborhood, as determined in a report by RentCafe. Some of the main factors into this high rent include a limited supply of true trophy-level product and steady demand from renters seeking space, skyline views and next-generation amenities in the neighborhood and the borough as a whole.

Lumen LIC has 802 total housing units. A housing lottery was launched just over a year ago for 282 of its apartments, having wrapped up on Dec. 30, 2024.

The 67-story building was designed by Hill West Architects and developed by United Construction and Development Group, FSA Capital and Risland US Holdings LLC.