Cops release new images of suspect who allegedly groped young woman on E train in Forest Hills: NYPD

The NYPD released new surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly groped a 21-year-old woman who fell asleep on an E train in Forest Hills in November.

Detectives from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills who are investigating a sex abuse case on board an E train late last month, have found better surveillance images of the suspect they are looking for and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police say a 21-year-old woman had dozed off on a northbound E train approaching the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, when she woke up to a stranger who was sexually abusing her after he began squeezing her buttocks while she was napping. The perpetrator ran off the train at the station in an unknown direction. The startled victim remained on the northbound E train and was not injured during the encounter, police said.

The NYPD released the new images of the suspect, which provide a better look at his face than the original photo they released on Dec. 1. He has a medium complexion with curly hair and a goatee and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He wore a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Dec. 1, the 112th Precinct has reported 44 sex crimes so far this year, five more than the 39 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 12.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Sex crimes are down in the precinct with 29 reported so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 36 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 19.4%, according to CompStat.