Northwest Queens continued to experience higher median rent in November 2025: report

The median rent for rental units across northwest Queens continued to rise year-over-year in November 2025, while the number of new leases went back to trending down following a boost last month, according to a report by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Northwest Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, had a 1.5% increase in median rent, from $3,458 in November 2024 to $3,510 in November 2025.

The number of new leases signed across these neighborhoods fell 10.5% over this period of time, from 686 in 2024 to 614 in 2025.

Despite the decline in new leases, there were more units available this year. The listing inventory grew 2.2%, from 1,063 last year to 1,086 this year.

The upward trend in median rent, as well as the downward slope in new leases, are largely reflected in the changes experienced by each unit type. One-bedroom and two-bedroom units exemplified this trend the most.

One-bedroom units in northwest Queens had a 3.7% jump in median rent, from $3,422 in 2024 to $3,550 in 2025. At the same time, the number of new leases fell 11.1%, from 343 last year to 305 this year.

Two-bedroom units rose 13.9% in median rent, from $3,830 in 2024 to $4,363 in 2025. New leases, meanwhile, dropped 8.7%, from 184 last year to 168 this year.

Three-bedroom units had more mixed results. Like the overall trend, the number of new leases went down for these units, having decreased 47.3%, from 55 in 2024 to 29 in 2025. However, the median rent went against the grain, having decreased 1.3%, from $4,000 last year to $3,950 this year.

Studios went against the overall trends in median and the number of new leases. The median rental price for these units went down 4.8%, from $3,150 in 2024 to $3,000 in 2025. New leases, meanwhile, rose 7.7%, from 104 last year to 112 this year.