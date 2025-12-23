NYC Health + Hospital/Queens named 2025 lung cancer screening center of excellence

(Left to right) Dr. Tahisha Mackey, DNP, Dr. Parampreet Bakshi, M.D, Dr. Ricardo Lopez, M.D, Ms. Rinu Jose, NP, Dr. Daniel Contractor, M.D, Dr. Abbi-Gail Baboolal, CNO and Zenaida Magnaye-Banzon, who compose the lung cancer screening team at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens was designated as a 2025 Center of Excellence in lung cancer screening by GO2 for Lung Cancer, which is a national leader in the early detection, education and advocacy of lung cancer.

This recognition reflects the hospital’s strong commitment to high-quality, low-dose CT screening, coordinated follow-up, smoking cessation resources, and patient-centered care. These commitments are all delivered with a focus on helping to reduce disparities and improving outcomes for this patient population, which has historically been diagnosed with and died from cancer sooner than others.

“As we mark 90 years of service, this Center of Excellence designation validates our long-standing priority to expand access to preventive care and early cancer detection right here in our community,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Chief Executive Officer Neil Moore, MBA, MPA, MPH, FACHE, said. “Many of our patients face greater illness burden and barriers to information and services; by bringing best practice screening and education to Queens — and ensuring care is available close to home through the Queens Cancer Center — we can prevent late stage diagnoses and help people remain in their neighborhoods for treatment and recovery.”

With this designation, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens intends to further close information gaps that can contribute to poorer outcomes by leveraging GO2’s Global Knowledge Center, which is a comprehensive online education hub available to members of the Center of Excellence.

“We will use the Global Knowledge Center’s evidence-based educational materials, clinician resources and patient tools to raise awareness, improve shared decision making and standardize follow-up care,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Chief of Radiology Dr. Daniel Contractor said. “Those resources help us translate screening into earlier diagnoses and better survival for patients who need it most.”

On top of potentially improving clinical practice, access to the resources on the Global Knowledge Center could also strengthen the hospital’s community outreach. NYC Health + Hospital has access to GO2’s patient education materials, downloadable brochures and community outreach assets that the hospital will adapt for culturally competent public education campaigns, social media and partner outreach in an effort to reach those who would otherwise lack the information and resources needed. This could also help close the gaps in outcomes.

“Prioritizing screening and prevention is how we change the trajectory of lung cancer in our community,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dave Holson said. “By combining multidisciplinary care, education and outreach, we aim to chip away at the outcome gaps that have long affected Southeast Queens.”

Being named a Center of Excellence shows that the hospital met the rigorous standards aligned with the national guidelines for screening program quality, communication, timely diagnostic follow-up and integration of cessation supports.

The full continuum of oncology services available at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Cancer Center includes prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. Queens residents would not need to travel outside the borough to receive expert care.