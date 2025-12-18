Quantcast
Photos: Queens Center mall hosts holiday toy giveaway

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
Families flocked to the Queens Center to enjoy the free holiday toy giveaway on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
The Queens Center hosted a holiday toy giveaway for community members on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Several different toys were available at the giveaway. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Families were invited to pick from the wide variety of free toys on hand, which included Mrs. Potato Head, board games, dolls and more.

The event, which was held behind the Auntie Anne’s kiosk on the second level of the mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, was held in support of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens.

Attendees lined up near the Auntie Anne’s kiosk in the mall for the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A $1,500 check was presented by the Queens Center to the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens.

Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens Director of Philanthropy and Compliance Barry Jones with a check for $1,500 from the Queens Center. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to the toy giveaway, the event also featured music from DJ Your Honor, free hot cocoa from Starbucks and more.

DJ Your Honor helped keep attendees entertained. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Starbucks provided free hot cocoa to attendees of the toy giveaway. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
