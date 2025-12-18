Photos: Queens Center mall hosts holiday toy giveaway

Families flocked to the Queens Center to enjoy the free holiday toy giveaway on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The Queens Center hosted a holiday toy giveaway for community members on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Families were invited to pick from the wide variety of free toys on hand, which included Mrs. Potato Head, board games, dolls and more.

The event, which was held behind the Auntie Anne’s kiosk on the second level of the mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, was held in support of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens.

A $1,500 check was presented by the Queens Center to the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens.

In addition to the toy giveaway, the event also featured music from DJ Your Honor, free hot cocoa from Starbucks and more.