Queens Center Mall unveils renovations and new tenants amid NYC retail rebound

Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst is undergoing a significant expansion and renovation effort as it welcomes a wave of new retailers and continues to experience increased foot traffic—part of a broader national resurgence in in-person shopping, mall officials announced Wednesday.

The shopping center, owned and operated by Macerich, has added several high-profile tenants, including San Wei, Psycho Bunny, Digiso, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Poke Island, Burlington, Primark an d H&M. Two additional retailers— Dossier and PacSun—are scheduled to open in the coming months. For many of these brands, including San Wei, Psycho Bunny, Dossier, and Primark, the Queens Center location will be their first and only storefront in the borough.

The additions come as indoor mall visitation continues to trend upward across the country. According to recent data from Placer.ai, indoor mall visits increased by 5.5% in January 2025 compared to January 2024, with February 2025 visits holding steady and spiking on Valentine’s Day.

“As Macerich continues to see an increase in foot traffic across our centers, we remain committed to investing in our properties and providing shoppers with a dynamic and enhanced shopping experience,” said Jamie Bourbeau, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Macerich. “Queens Center has always been dedicated to connecting with the community and creating a space that welcomes and engages with our audience. The addition of these eight brands and our ongoing renovations will further elevate the center by offering a refreshed and vibrant environment that meets our visitors’ evolving needs.”

Alongside the new tenant lineup, Queens Center is also in the midst of internal and external renovations. Completed upgrades include new carpeting, lighting fixtures, and updated common area seating. Live greenery installations and parking garage improvements are currently underway.

Located at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens Center has long served as a major retail destination for New Yorkers. Opened in 1973, the mall has evolved into a hub of national and international brands and draws visitors from across the borough and beyond due to its proximity to multiple transit options and major airports.

The shopping center is home to established retailers such as Apple, Macy’s, Adidas, Sephora, Pandora, Victoria’s Secret, and Zara, as well as a variety of dining options including Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and The Cheesecake Factory.

Queens Center is part of Macerich’s New York City retail portfolio, which also includes The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale, Green Acres Mall, and Kings Plaza.