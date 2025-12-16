Shots fired by CBP officer during road rage incident near JFK Airport: Sources

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) is investigating an apparent road rage shooting incident near JFK Airport early Tuesday morning involving a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer who had a fender bender on the Van Wyck Expressway, according to authorities.

The PAPD responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway near the entrance to JFK’s central terminal area at 4:48 a.m. on Dec. 16. PAPD identified an on-duty CBP officer who stated he had been assaulted by the driver of another vehicle subsequent to a minor vehicle accident. The officer stated that he had fired his duty weapon several times during the altercation.

No other individuals were on scene or have been located, according to officials.

The investigation remains under investigation by law enforcement, led by the PAPD.

The southbound lanes on the Van Wyck were closed and motorists were diverted to local roads before the highway reopened at around 7 a.m. Drivers headed to JFK should expect delays and follow detours.