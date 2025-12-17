Sunnyside Reformed Church to host inaugural ‘Christmas on Skillman’ festival

The Sunnyside Reformed Church will host its inaugural “Christmas on Skillman” event this Saturday, spreading community cheer and encouraging attendees to visit local businesses.

The free festive event, which runs from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, encourages Sunnyside residents to “shop local” and “celebrate the season” with friends old and new.

The Sunnyside Reformed Church, alongside Fresh N Save and community service organization Kiwanis Club of Sunnyside, is organizing the event, which stands as an expanded version of previous Christmas festivals along the avenue.

Local businesses will participate in the festive event by hosting open houses, offering special deals and providing seasonal treats like cocoa and cookies from noon onwards.

Meanwhile, Sunnyside Reformed Church, located at 48-03 Skillman Ave., will host a jam-packed itinerary from 5:30 p.m. onwards, including photo opportunities with Santa Claus, face painting and candelight carols. The event will also feature a cocoa and crafts station in addition to a special appearance from the Sunnyside Fire Department.

A host of Skillman Avenue businesses and organizations are slated to participate in the event earlier in the day, including Aubergine Café, Claret Wine Bar and the Globe. Belo Bar & Grill, Kiwanis Club of Sunnyside, Sanger Hall and Fresh N Save are also among the lengthy list of participating businesses.

“This is what community looks like—neighbors coming together to celebrate, connect and share a little joy,” the Reformed Church said in a post on Facebook.

See below for a full list of participating businesses