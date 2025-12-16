Elected officials, Filipino community celebrate co-naming of Woodside street in honor of Dr. José Rizal

Elected officias and community members celebrating the co-naming of Woodside Avenue as the “Dr. José P. Rizal Way” in a ceremony last Friday. Photo by Gerard Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.

A host of elected officials joined representatives from New York’s Filipino community in Woodside on Dec. 12 to celebrate the co-naming of a section of Woodside Avenue as the “Dr. José P. Rizal Way,” honoring the legacy of a Filipino national hero whose work helped inspire Filipino independence from Spain.

Rizal, born in Calamba in the Philippines in 1861, became a prolific writer whose work during the Filipino Propaganda Movement, which advocated for political reforms under Spanish colonial rule.

Rizal was executed by the Spanish colonial government in 1896 after his writings helped inspire the Philippine Revolution, which ultimately led to independence from Spain.

The Dec. 12 co-naming ceremony celebrated Rizal’s legacy as well as honoring his 1888 visit to New York City, when he became one of the first documented Filipinos to visit the city.

An opthamologist by profession, Rizal is considered as one of the most influential figures in the history of the Philippines, exposing Spanish oppression of the Philippines through his writing.

The co-naming location – on the corner of 58th Street and Woodside Avenue – aims to honor the significant Filipino community in Woodside.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Council Member Julie Won, Assembly Member Steven Raga and representatives from the office of State Sen. Michael Gianaris joined Phillipine Consul General Senen Mangalile and members of New York’s Filipino community for the ceremony.

Sir Joselito Jay Cayabyab, State Commander of the Knights of Rizal, a Philippines order of chivalry set up to honor Rizal’s legacy and ideals, was also present at Friday’s ceremony.

Won, who led efforts to co-name the street in honor of Rizal, said it is an honor to name the street after one of the Philippines’ most prominent national heroes.

“This co-naming speaks to our ethos as a district of immigrants and honors the contributions and culture of our neighbors in the Filipino diaspora,” Won said in a statement.

Raga, the first Filipino-American ever elected to the New York State Assembly, said the co-naming is a “powerful recognition” of the contributions that the Filipino American community has made to New York’s culture and history.

“As the Philippines’ national hero, Dr. Rizal used his writing, intellect, and moral courage to challenge colonial injustice and inspire a global movement for dignity and self-determination,” Raga said in a statement. “This co-naming reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that the stories and legacies of our communities are honored and passed on to future generations.”

Gianaris, meanwhile, said it was important for the Filipino community in Queens to honor a figure as important as Rizal.

“The Filipino community is an integral part of Queens, and it is an honor to recognize a leader like Dr. Jose Rizal, who dedicated his life to their independence and reforming colonialist policies,” Gianaris said.