Year in Review: Queens’ top stories from December 2025

Willets Point Commons, an affordable housing complex being built next to Citi Field, opened its housing lottery in December on NYC Housing Connect, where interested applicants can fill out a profile and apply for one of the 880 housing units included in the first phase of its construction.

Looking ahead to 2026, QNS is revisiting top stories from 2025.

Below are the top stories from December, from the official launch of the housing lottery for an affordable housing project, the approval of three casino licences in NYC, to a compelling history of two boulevards that are a source of connection in Queens as much as they are a source of traffic.

Housing lottery for Willets Point Commons officially opens

The housing lottery for Willets Point Commons, the first phase of a 100 percent affordable housing complex being built in Corona, officially launched in December on HousingConnect.NYC.gov. The complex is slated to open in April 2026.

Prices vary according to income level of the household, which range from single applicants to 7-member households, and type of unit, which include studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. More information about pricing can be found at LiveWilletsPoint.com.

Amenities include inner courtyards, tenant lounge space, outdoor terraces and BBQs, community garden, fitness center, children’s playroom, co-working space, ground floor retail shops and other community facilities.

Transportation options will include access to the 7-train at the Willets Point subway station, which is currently being renovated; the Q19, Q90 and Q66 bus routes; the Long Island Rail Road, which is an 18-minute train ride away from Penn Station; and nearby major roadways, such as the Whitestone Expressway, Northern Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway.

A colonial road in Queens grows into a traffic machine

Two major roadways that connect Elmhurst and the Rockaways in Queens — Woodhaven and Cross Bay boulevards — have been a source of complaints for traffic for many local residents. However, a historical deep-dive reveals a much more interesting background.

As it turns out, the history of the two roadways date back to colonial times, when Woodhaven was known as South Meadow Road and used to graze livestock. Meanwhile, Cross Bay, which was built to cross Jamaica Bay in the early 20th century, became a secondary roadway to shorten travel between Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Rockaways by nearly 10 miles.

A full-scale expressway was eventually proposed by the New York City Planning Department, although the plans fell through. This spared thousands of residents from displacement and what would have been drastic changes to the communities it passes through.

Since being built, the two roadways have undergone other changes such as toll booths, bus lanes, bridges, overpasses and more to accommodate changes in transportation, the economy and developing infrastructure across Queens.

Gaming Commission approves all 3 NYC casino bids including Metropolitan Park & Resorts World

Three casinos are officially approved for development in NYC, including Resorts World in South Ozone Park and Metropolitan Park next to Citi Field in Flushing, after the NYS Gaming Commission approved licenses during its meeting on Dec. 15.

Resorts World was granted a 15-year license, while Metropolitan Park was granted a 20-year license based on the total financial commitment that each project has made. However, each casino operator was required to sign a monitoring agreement with an independent third party to ensure that the projects “do not deviate” from standards required by the state.

While many community leaders and officials celebrated the approval, such as billionaire Steve Cohen spearheading Metropolitan Park and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, protesters interrupted the Dec. 15 meeting, accusing the gaming commission of choosing “a billionaire over New Yorkers.”

Resorts World, which already operates slot machines at its South Ozone Park location, is slated to open with table games in March 2026, with the full project scheduled to be completed in 2031. Metropolitan Park, which will include a 1,000-key hotel and 5,600-seat entertainment venue, is aiming to open in 2030.

Recent recruit arrested at police academy for allegedly raping woman

A 24-year-old on-duty NYPD recruit, Ahmed Elnahtawy, was arrested at the Police Academy in College Point on Dec. 5 for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a woman he met online. Elnahtawy was booked at the 109th Precinct in Flushing and arraigned by Judge Glenda Hernandez later in the day at Queens Criminal Court.

He was charged with rape in the third degree, forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree. Hernandez ordered supervised release and a full order of protection. He was ordered to return to court on Jan. 12.

According to the complaint, Elnahtawy arranged to meet the victim at the Woodside Motor Inn in October, when he allegedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform oral sex while she was crying and telling him to stop. The victim later told a detective from the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau that the act occurred without her consent.

As of Dec. 8, the NYPD suspended Elnahtawy without pay and the investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau remains ongoing.