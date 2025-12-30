As 2025 draws to a close, QNS is looking back at some of its top stories from each month, as the beginning of a new year approaches.

Below are some of the top stories of businesses that have opened and closed this year, including a stylish new rooftop restaurant in Astoria and the closing of a historic Long Island City restaurant after being in operation for over a century.

An upscale rooftop restaurant boasting Mediterranean vibes and breathtaking views of the city skyline opened on Steinway Street in Astoria, offering a menu that features dishes such as grilled octopus and braised short ribs.

Boathouse Rooftop, located at 32-72 Steinway St. on the sixth floor, had its grand opening in September in the space where Luna Asian Bistro used to be, offering an escape to the Mediterranean filled with low lights and panoramic rooftop views.

The venue is inspired by destinations such as Southern Italy, the islands of Greece, and coastal Morocco. With each table accompanied by a different view of the city skyline, the restaurant is perfect for date night, meeting with friends or a special occasion.

Their main dishes include entrees such as a 14-oz. pan-seared bone-in ribeye, served with fingerling potatoes, lobster tail marinated in fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon, and pan-baked Branzino, which has already become a popular go-to item on their menu.

“Now there’s an upscale restaurant rooftop where you can go and have fun with your friends,” said Alam. “If you don’t drink, you can have a mocktail while they have alcohol, and you can also have food; this is a space where everyone can hang out together.”

Brooks 1890, a historic bar and restaurant that served as a cornerstone of Long Island City’s Court Square for over a century, permanently closed its doors in January.

The iconic establishment at 24-28 Jackson Ave., across from the Long Island City Courthouse, shuttered after operating for 135 years.

The closure of Brooks 1890 marked the end of an era for a business that began in 1890 as a private social club. Around 1910, it was converted into a restaurant and underwent several name changes over the decades, including Kleefeld Hall, Kleefeld’s Saloon, and Court Square Restaurant. In the early 1970s, Bill “Brooks” Gounaris purchased the establishment and gave it its current name.

“We’re deeply saddened to see an LIC institution like Brooks 1890 close its doors,” said Laura Rothrock, the president of the Long Island City Partnership. “We remain committed to supporting the businesses that have long been part of this community as well as those that are newer to the neighborhood.”

In July, Dim Sum Palace opened in the space formerly occupied by Brooks 1890, retaining the establishment’s historic mahogany bar while also making room for new beginnings with a sleek and upscale dining room. The eatery, which offers all-day Dim Sum and late-night hours, has been a welcome addition to the neighborhood with dishes like black truffle dumplings, lobster fried rice, and juicy pork buns.

Serafina, an Italian restaurant brand known for its upscale yet inviting atmosphere, has officially opened its first Queens location in Long Island City, fulfilling a long-anticipated arrival in the neighborhood.

The newest location, located at 28-40 Jackson Ave., opened on May 23, bringing Serafina’s signature Italian cuisine and elegant ambiance to the neighborhood. The opening marks the brand’s first expansion into Queens after nearly three decades of operations throughout New York City.

“There’s nothing like this in the area,” said Letizia Manfredi, Serafina’s director of operations, who has worked with the brand for 30 years. “We thought this would be the perfect area to cater to because it’s an upcoming neighborhood. If you live in the area and you want to eat something, don’t go to the city.”

Guests can enjoy signature dishes such as the pizza tartufo nero, heart-shaped lobster ravioli, and cacio e pepe. Seafood lovers may opt for the Insalata di Mare, marinated in mandarin oil—a refreshing choice before indulging in pizza and pasta dishes.

Desserts include a house-made tiramisu, inspired by a family recipe, a rich hazelnut rocher nocciola, and a molten chocolate soufflé served with vanilla ice cream. For those looking to finish with a light kick, the restaurant also offers espresso martinis.

Porto Bello, an Astoria restaurant serving traditional Italian dishes for the past 26 years, closed its doors on Sunday, Aug. 17.

The Italian restaurant, which opened its doors at 43-18 Ditmars Blvd. in 1999, has been a community gathering place for the past two and a half decades, with its large party room providing space for a wide range of functions, from baby showers to graduations.

The family-run establishment, opened by Maria and Pietro Maniaci in the late 1990s before being passed on to their son Salvatore, has also been a trusted haunt for a significant number of regular customers, who spoke of weekly trips to Porto Bello to order their “usuals.”

The decision to close the business his parents built has not been an easy one for Maniaci, who described the last month with the restaurant as a “crazy, emotional ride.”

He said his father built Porto Bello with his own hands and added that he can see his family’s DNA everywhere he looks in the restaurant.

“It’s definitely a huge loss,” said Rivya Sodhi, who has lived in Astoria since 2008. “The restaurant had a place in a lot of people’s memories.”

The space where Porto Bello’s once was is presently empty with the opportunity for a new restaurant or business to open there. As 2026 begins, residents will see what may open where the iconic restaurant once stood.

The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, located at 35-36 Leavitt St. in Flushing, officially opened on Tuesday, Sept. 9, with a grand opening celebration.

The 13-story building features 246 units. Available amenities include an indoor pool, a 24/7 fitness studio, and more than 6,000 square feet of space dedicated to meetings and events. There is also an upscale New American restaurant, Blu Ember, which is owned and operated by Balance Hospitality Group. Pets up to 100 pounds are welcome.

Among the notable landmarks within close proximity to the hotel are LaGuardia Airport, Citi Field, the New York Hall of Science and Flushing Meadows Corona Park.