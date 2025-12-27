As 2025 draws to a close, QNS is looking back at some of its top stories from each month, as the promise of a new year approaches.

Below are some of the top stories from April, including a story on local elected officials who called for voluntary participation in the city’s composting law and a roundup of places in Queens to see cherry blossoms in bloom, as well as a list of activities to enjoy.

A group of City Council Members known as the “Common Sense Caucus” introduced legislation to make New York City’s rmandatory household composting program voluntary. The mandate which was first enforced by DSNY, imposes fines on residents who fail to separate food waste from regular trash.

The caucus, comprised of Council Members Robert Holden, Kristy Marmorato, Vickie Paladino, Joann Ariola, Susan Zhuang, Inna Vernikov, and David Carr, argued that the city’s composting mandate adds an unnecessary burden on New Yorkers who are already grappling with a variety of regulations and taxes.

“New Yorkers are already overwhelmed by so many burdensome rules and regulations, and now the city wants to mandate household composting. The Caucus is introducing legislation next week that would make composting voluntary, not mandatory,” the Caucus stated.

While the the program was promoted as an essential step toward reducing landfill waste and lowering the city’s carbon footprint, many residents and lawmakers expressed concerns about the practicality and fairness of the mandate, which includes fines and penalties for those who fail to comply.

“We cannot keep allowing the city to double tax our residents and will continue to fight for everyday, hardworking New Yorkers,” Council Member Ariola said.

While first-time foreclosure filings in the New York metro area went down during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024, Queens emerged as having the most foreclosures over this period, according to a report by the real estate site PropertyShark.

Year-over-year, first-time foreclosures in the New York metro area decreased by 7%, from 1,616 in the first quarter of 2024 to 1,503 in the first quarter of 2025. This marked the fewest number in the first quarter since 2020.

Queens had 165 foreclosures in the first quarter of 2025, edging out Suffolk County’s 151 to take the top spot. Queens had the most active foreclosure hotspot in all of New York City, in the 11413 zip code of Springfield Gardens and Laurelton, with 14 new foreclosures there. Despite the fact that Queens had the most active foreclosure market, it went down year-over-year by 14% from 191 in 2024.

Whitestone mom dies weeks after receiving treatment from fake doctor out of Astoria home

A 31-year-old Whitestone mother of two died weeks after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at an illegal medical practice in Astoria, authorities said.

María Paz Peñaloza visited the unlicensed clinic inside a house at 20-59 35th St. around 1 p.m. on Friday, March 28, to have a buttock implant removed, according to authorities.

The procedure was performed by Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, who officials say is not a licensed medical professional. During the operation, Hoyos-Foronda injected Peñaloza with lidocaine, which caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Peñaloza to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she was placed on life support. Doctors determined she had suffered lidocaine toxicity—an overdose of the powerful anesthetic that entered her bloodstream. She never regained consciousness and died two weeks later.

Members of the Port Authority Police Department detained Hoyos-Foronda after he passed through security and before he could board a departing flight to Colombia. Detectives from the 114th Precinct placed him under arrest. He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and charged with assault in the second degree, an armed felony offense, and unauthorized practice of a profession.

April marked the beginning of cherry blossom season, with trees beginning to bloom across Queens as the spring season began. The season, while brief, offers a chance to slow down and enjoy nature’s beauty and appreciate its fleeting nature. The cherry blossom isn’t just pretty to look at; the flower has tons of symbolism and history to learn about to enjoy them even more.

In NYC, cherry blossoms bloom starting from late March to early May, with April offering the most peak bloom and beauty. There are several varieties of cherry blossoms in NYC, including Okame, Yoshino, and Kwanzan. Okame trees tend to bloom first from the middle to the end of March, Yoshino trees usually bloom in April, and Kwanzan tend to bloom in late April to early May.

Since Cherry blossoms last only a few weeks to a month before they begin to fall off their trees, particularly in Japanese culture, the flowers symbolize the fact that although life, seasons, and moments are temporary, we must take a moment to appreciate their beauty. The cherry blossoms also represent new beginnings, renewal, and the start of Spring.

From fun and creative activities, to hot spots around the borough to see cherry blossoms in their full beauty, there are many ways to make the most of this beautiful but brief season.