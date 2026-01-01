Mondays just became the best day of the week with $5 ice skating all day at World Ice Arena in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The skating facility, located at 131-04 Meridian Road, just announced a special promotion earlier this week, allowing guests to take to the ice and start their week with a fun and refreshing activity at a great price.

World Ice Arena is an indoor skating rink located in the heart of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, offering a range of activities, from skating school to hockey for kids and adults, as well as public skate sessions for individuals to enjoy an afternoon of ice skating year-round. The facility, which first opened in 2009, is the NYC Parks Department’s first Queens indoor ice skating facility. It continues to be a popular destination for community members, schools, and leagues to learn something new, perfect their craft, and connect with others in the community.

The facility is open seven days a week, and has most recently added a cafe to enjoy refreshments and snacks, including chicken fingers and French fries, as well as bubble tea and coffee. The Monday promotion excludes holidays and school breaks, and skate rental is just $7. Whether you’re looking for a fun way to break a sweat or try something new, the promotion provides a great way to connect with loved ones or enjoy a fun solo activity without breaking the bank.

Public skate sessions are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., and admission for Tuesday-Friday is $8, including $12 weekend and holiday general admission for those who can’t make it to indulge in their special Monday promotion.

If you’d like to learn more about World Ice Arena or sign up for upcoming classes, clinics, or learn more about their offerings, visit their website or stay up to date with the facility by following them at @worldicearena.