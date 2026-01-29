AM Rajkumar sends open letter to Mamdani on lackluster snow removal

After the weekend snow storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow on Queens and the rest of New York, Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar wrote a letter to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Acting Commissioner Javier Lojan and New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) Commissioner Mike Flynn with the complaints of constituents about many locations that were still inaccessible or dangerous for both cars and pedestrians.

Sent on Jan. 27, the letter contains a list of 42 different locations dotted around District 38 that included bus stops blocked with piles of snow and sidewalks in front of public schools still covered in ice.

“I am aware of dangerous and unacceptable walking conditions across South Queens due to insufficient snow removal at key locations—including the path to PS 62, the school bus stop on Cross Bay Boulevard, and multiple MTA bus stops,” Rajkumar said in a press release on the same day. “I am actively coordinating with the Department of Sanitation and community partners to address these conditions and clear safe, walkable paths as quickly as possible. Ensuring that students can get to school safely, commuters can access transit, and residents can move through their neighborhood without risk is an immediate priority.”

According to Rajkumar, several of the Q55 and Q53 bus stops on and around Myrtle Ave. were inaccessible, among others, and the office was receiving a “high volume of complaints” for them and “unplowed streets, blocked sidewalks, and hazardous intersections.” New York City has not seen the same level of snowfall in at least 12 years, and Mamdani even held a press conference before it started, explaining in detail the City’s plan to curb such issues.

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) mobilized its garbage trucks fitted with plows to aid in snow removal. According to a DSNY representative, there are 2,500 employees still out at any point in time working 12-hour shifts to address blockages caused during the initial street and sidewalk clearings: plowing, salting and still picking up the trash as per usual. The team also includes about 500 emergency snow shovelers.

“Our primary concern here is ensuring the safety of New Yorkers who walk our streets to get to work, medical appointments, grocery shopping and more,” said the representative.

The spokesperson also noted that owners of private property are responsible for both snow and ice on the sidewalks in front of their homes. Due to the subfreezing temperatures, none of the snow has yet to melt and residents who dig out their cars or driveways shift the snow around, meaning other locations will need to be readdressed.

“Constituents continued to contact me all day regarding unsafe conditions outside schools, residential roadways and bus stops that weren’t on the original list. My team is continuing to compile those locations for the City, as several areas remain blocked or difficult to access,” Rajkumar said after DSNY’s operations last night. “The volume of incoming messages suggests that conditions are still uneven and that work remains ongoing in many parts of South Queens. I appreciate the dedicated work of the Department of Sanitation Commissioner and his hardworking team.”

Those who are affected by any snow blockages on their streets or at their typical bus stops are recommended to report the area to 311, Rajkumar or their other local representatives.