Dance Astoria Winterfest returns to Bohemian Hall

The Dance Astoria Winterfest is getting ready to turn up the heat this weekend, featuring a roster of dancers from all over the world’s borough to showcase their talents.

The festival, which will take place at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, located at 29-19 24th Ave. in Astoria, on Sunday, Jan. 18, from 1-3 p.m. showcases the diversity of the Queens dance scene with a lineup of tap, hip-hop, contemporary, jazz, and more. Whether you love dance or are just looking for a family-friendly way to spend the afternoon, the event is filled with lively energy, dance, music, and community.

Dance Astoria was founded in 2014, providing a platform for professional performers and local dance studios to connect with their community and showcase their talent. This year’s festival continues its mission of celebrating the diversity of local talent, bringing together Queens-based choreographers and performers once again to provide a fun and creative way to begin the new year.

This year, the event will feature acts such as Alex Dombroski, Alexandra Skibinsk, the Astoria Dance Center, Aubrey Cheek, Audrey Robson, Barbara Mahler, Danielle Marie Fusco, Felisa Conrad-Burton from Unbound Dance Collective, Jatary Sunchy from Danza y Proyeccion Escenica, Julissa Cadenillas, Katie Gorsky from Unbound Dance Collective, Katie Ryann, KW Productionz, Mailys Dumas-Lattaque, Nicole Ohr, and Keith Jordan from the Cole Collective, Vivredanse Studio, and Zazel-Chavah O’Garra.

The event, which is free to attend, was made possible through the support of a variety of local businesses who sponsored the event, including Adega Wines and Spirits, Asteria Dance, The Bonnie, Rivercrest, Sweet Afton, Design Brand Print, Lagree NY, Astoria Bookshop, Long Island City School of Ballet, Tootles and French, Astoria Dance Center, Macoletta, Wild Heart Performing Arts School, The Bier and Cheese Collective, Premier Performing Arts, and Yug Wellness.

For more information, visit dance.nyc or follow @bohemianbeergarden for updates.