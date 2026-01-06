What’s happening at Queens County Farm Museum this January

The Queens County Farm Museum is ringing in the new year with an assortment of fun and unique activities on the historical 47-acre farm property. From 18th Century Tavern Nights featuring a four-course colonial dinner to cooking classes and a fun, interactive event with the farm’s animals, there’s something for all ages to enjoy, whether you’re a history buff or a self-proclaimed foodie. If you’re looking for something new to explore for the new year, the city’s only farm has plenty to enjoy.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 10 to 11 a.m.

The farm is kicking off its 2026 Colonial Cooking series with a class on savory pies, featuring ingredients, recipes, and techniques used in Colonial times. Guests will be led through the cooking class while learning stories behind these staple dishes, and the history of the time period for a tasty hands-on history lesson hosted in the historic Adriance House. Tickets cost $55 per person, and those who sign up for all 10 cooking classes in the series will receive a 10% discount.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 8 to 11 p.m.

18th Century Tavern Nights are winding down with their second-to-last event of the series, featuring a four-course dinner at the historic Adriance Farmhouse. As guests enter the historic house, first built around 1772, they’ll indulge in a special dinner comprised of staple dishes of the Colonial era, prepared using ingredients and cooking methods popular during that time. Wait staff will be fully dressed in 18th-century apparel while visitors dine amidst candlelight and enjoy a winter evening, savoring dishes such as pumpkin soup, freshly baked bread, roast beef, and other authentic dishes, accompanied by dessert, featuring a cinnamon flop with whipped cream. Tickets cost $98 per person, and beer, wine, cider, and on-theme cocktails will be available for purchase. Guests under the age of 21 must be accompanied by an adult. The menu is subject to change.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Garden to Table is a cooking series that teaches guests the art of growing their own fruits and vegetables, while also learning about what’s in season and incorporating it into their meals. Through this process, they gain a deeper understanding of home cooking and gardening. Since it’s the middle of winter, their Jan. class will focus on the basics of egg production and meeting the laying hens in the three coops at the farm. Participants can take home a half-dozen eggs and recipes for quiche, poached eggs, and deviled eggs. The class is $12 per person, and those who sign up for all 12 classes of the year will earn a 10% discount.

Jan. 31, 10 to 11 a.m.

Meet the Animals provides the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with many of the farm’s adorable four-legged residents, including their Jan. event featuring the farm’s dwarf goats. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with the animals, learn more about their behaviors and habits, as well as discover other interesting facts. The event costs $12 per person, and those who sign up for all 10 classes in the series will earn a 10% discount.