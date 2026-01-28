CM Wong to host Department of Buildings reps in Maspeth

As a part of Council Member Phil Wong’s efforts to support small businesses and property owners, liaisons from the Department of Buildings (DOB) will be visiting his office on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions and assist residents with specific issues when it comes to navigating the world of property ownership in Queens.

The meetings will be one-on-one with the DOB employees on a first come first serve basis at Wong’s Maspeth office, located at 58-38 69th St.

“Too many homeowners and small property owners in our community struggle to navigate the process when dealing with the Department of Buildings,” said Wong. “By bringing DOB directly into our district office, we are making it easier for people to get clear answers, resolve open issues, and move their projects forward the right way. I encourage anyone with a DOB concern or question to stop by.”

The DOB is the department responsible for enforcing building codes, zoning resolutions and ensuring safe construction sites. A recent bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, sponsored by Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, is now in effect and changed the law surrounding construction projects by enabling property owners easier access to adjoining buildings or lots to complete projects. Other recent changes require new buildings to only use electric appliances and heating, foregoing the use of natural gas.

The streamlined process is meant to cut down the time on projects requiring the use of the green sidewalk sheds and overall improve the quality of life when it comes to necessary repairs.

Wong urges any individuals confused by the changes made effective on Jan. 1, 2026, looking for guidance on an upcoming project or already dealing with an open issue to stop by and meet with a DOB representative for “tailored information and support.”

Walk-ins are accepted, though anyone with questions about the event can contact Wong’s office at (718) 366-3900 or email district30@council.nyc. gov. Those who attend are recommended to bring all relevant documents or notices to their meeting for more specificity regarding their inquiries.