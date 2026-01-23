Construction completed on Astoria Point, 68-unit residential building

Construction has wrapped up on Astoria Point, an 11-story residential building with 68 rental units at 21-07 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria.

The building has a multifaceted massing stepping upward to the west, which creates space for private terraces on the upper levels. A mix of charcoal and white brick makes up the facade, with contrasting exterior insulation and finish systems on the lot line walls. The fenestration has large recessed windows and glass doors leading to stacks of balconies, which have metal railings. Culminating the building is an expansive landscaped terrace with two offset bulkheads.

The 68 housing units range in size from studios to two-bedroom units. A housing lottery was conducted by New York City late last year for the 21 affordable units. In addition to the housing units, Astoria Point also has ground-floor commercial space, which is divided into two frontages. A wine and spirits store already accounts for one of these frontages.

Astoria Point’s units are equipped with a washer, a dryer, a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, intercommunication devices and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Hot water is included in the cost of rent. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and heat. Residents are allowed to have pets.

Other amenities available to the building’s residents include covered parking, bike storage lockers, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for parking. Smoking is not allowed inside the building.

Astoria Point is within close proximity to the 30th Avenue, Astoria Boulevard and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway stations, which each provide service for the N and W trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q19, Q69, Q100, Q102, Q103 and M60-SBS lines.

The building was designed by Kao-Hwa Lee Architects P.C. and developed by the Stagg Group. Leasing and marketing of the housing units is being handled by the Bethoney Shen Team at Nest Seekers International.